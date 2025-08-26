Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Augusta National have announced that they will offer spots into the Masters to champions and best performers from a number of national opens.

The changes for the 2026 event sees Augusta align with the R&A, who have offered similar qualification routes into The Open Championship.

Confirming the new exemptions, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley said: “The Masters Tournament has long recognized the significance of having international representation among its invitees.

“We, along with The R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game and are proud to work together.

“Today’s announcement strengthens our organizations’ collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world who rise to the top of historic national open championships.

“We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players and the events they will represent at the Masters and The Open, beginning next year.”

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers also welcomed the changes, adding: “We take great pride in the range of qualification routes we offer to players around the world through The Open Qualifying Series.

“We share the same goal as Augusta National to offer places in both The Open and the Masters to players competing in national opens and by doing so to help to showcase and strengthen our sport in those regions.

“This creates an outstanding opportunity for players in all parts of the world to qualify and we firmly believe this will continue to enrich the quality of the fields in both major championships.”

In total, The Open Qualifying Series includes 15 events across 13 countries.

The winners of the Scottish, Spanish, Japan, Hong Kong Open Champion, Australian and South African Opens will earn a one year exemption into both the Masters and The Open.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.