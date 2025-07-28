Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Whenever a role comes up at Augusta National, we’re immediately in “dream job” territory.

The iconic home of the Masters is hiring once more – and you could be the ideal candidate.

The Georgia club is on the lookout for a ‘turf grad’ that will spend five days a week maintaining these hallowed grounds.

According to the job description, the successful applicant will “support management staff in assisting the golf course crew with daily operations”, as well as serving as the “primary pesticide applicator and provides leadership in fertilizer applications.”

Other responsibilities include “aiding the Senior Director of Agronomy, and Assistants in a supportive manner to produce a well-groomed, healthy, enjoyable, and playable golf course for the Members.”

So, as you can imagine, your unwavering love of the fabled Augusta course is not going to swing it for you here.

Indeed, you will need to have a qualification in turfgrass management, with knowledge of irrigation construction repair and maintenance also desirable.

But if that still sounds like you, with a minimum of one-year working on a golf course required, this could be quite the upgrade.

Normal work hours are from 6:30am to 3pm Monday to Friday, with willingness to work nights, weekends and holidays to keep the course in pristine condition for the annual April showpiece.

Something tells us that an alarm before 6am wouldn’t be quite as painful if your work office was Augusta National.

Want to find out more? All the details you need are right here.