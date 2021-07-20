search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAugusta National is recruiting for a new BARMAN!

Golf News

Augusta National is recruiting for a new BARMAN!

By Michael McEwan20 July, 2021
Augusta National The Masters Major Championships vacancies Jobs
Augusta National Main

Ever worked in a bar? Know how many dashes of Angostura bitters go into a Manhattan? Capable of keeping secrets?

Then you could be exactly the person Augusta National Golf Club in looking for.

The iconic host venue of The Masters is advertising for a part-time bartender to join the team at arguably the most famous club in the game.

The job description explains that the ideal candidate will be able to “provide members and guests with the finest food and drink accompanied by attentive and gracious service, while maintaining the strict confidentiality of all club business.”

• How much is a gold medal worth to golfers?

• 2021 Junior Ryder Cup is cancelled

Key responsibilities include inspecting the bar prior to opening to ensure that adequate supplies are available; performing all opening and closing duties assigned by the Beverage Supervisor; preparing garnishes, mixes and pre-mixed drinks according to members or guests requests; and preparing the dining room and sommelier station for dinner service.

In terms of experience, you’ll need to have one year of bartending experience – preferably in a club or hotel environment – as well as a high school diploma or equivalent. If you’ve got technical training in wine or bartending, or an Introductory Sommelier certificate from the Court of Master Sommeliers, so much the better.

• The Open: Full prize money payout

• Where will future Opens be played?

If bartending’s not your thing, don’t worry; Augusta National also currently has vacancies for a Front Desk Assistant, Housekeeper, Cook, Landscaping Technician and an assortment of other roles.

Time to give that CV a fluffing!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Jobs

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
WATCH: A round of golf with Justin Thomas
Watch
play button
CAN A CLUB GOLFER COMPETE WITH A TOUR PRO?
David Law
play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Augusta National is recruiting for a new BARMAN!
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
How much is an Olympic gold medal worth to golfers? It's complicated...
bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - 3M Open and Wales Open
2021 Junior Ryder Cup CANCELLED

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
See all videos right arrow