Augusta National is recruiting for a new BARMAN!

Ever worked in a bar? Know how many dashes of Angostura bitters go into a Manhattan? Capable of keeping secrets?

Then you could be exactly the person Augusta National Golf Club in looking for.

The iconic host venue of The Masters is advertising for a part-time bartender to join the team at arguably the most famous club in the game.

The job description explains that the ideal candidate will be able to “provide members and guests with the finest food and drink accompanied by attentive and gracious service, while maintaining the strict confidentiality of all club business.”

Key responsibilities include inspecting the bar prior to opening to ensure that adequate supplies are available; performing all opening and closing duties assigned by the Beverage Supervisor; preparing garnishes, mixes and pre-mixed drinks according to members or guests requests; and preparing the dining room and sommelier station for dinner service.

In terms of experience, you’ll need to have one year of bartending experience – preferably in a club or hotel environment – as well as a high school diploma or equivalent. If you’ve got technical training in wine or bartending, or an Introductory Sommelier certificate from the Court of Master Sommeliers, so much the better.

If bartending’s not your thing, don’t worry; Augusta National also currently has vacancies for a Front Desk Assistant, Housekeeper, Cook, Landscaping Technician and an assortment of other roles.

Time to give that CV a fluffing!