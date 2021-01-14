search
HomeGolf NewsAugusta National unveils plans for 2021 Masters Tournament

Golf News

Augusta National unveils plans for 2021 Masters Tournament

By Michael McEwan12 January, 2021
The Masters fred ridley Patrons Drive, Chip & Putt Augusta National Women's Amateur Major Championships COVID-19 Augusta National
Augusta National

Augusta National Golf Club has today announced that it intends to have a limited number of patrons in attendance at this year's Masters Tournament, scheduled for April 5-11, 2021.

The tournament will be conducted with similar health and safety standards to those previously instituted in November 2020. 

With these protocols in place, efforts are being made to include a limited number of patrons, provided it can be done safely.

The club has also announced that it is planning to stage the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals as scheduled, again with a small number of patrons. Both events were cancelled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, club chairman Fred Ridley said: “Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April.

“As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved."

Ridley added that the club is in the process of communicating with all ticket holders and said that refunds will be issued to those patrons not selected to attend.

"While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”

This year's Masters will be the 85th edition of the tournament, with world No.1 Dustin Johnson bidding to become just the fourth player to successfully defend the green jacket.

