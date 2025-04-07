Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
The Masters has issued a weather update from Augusta National after thunderstorms delayed today’s practice rounds.
Long-range weather forecasts from AccuWeather predicted that the opening major of the season would get off to a wet start.
Late last night, the tournament confirmed in a statement that patrons wouldn’t be allowed through the gates until further notice, while early play wasn’t going ahead as scheduled.
“Due to expected inclement weather and safety concerns, patron gates will not open as scheduled for Monday’s practice round,” it read.
“All patron parking lots will remain closed until further notice. No patrons should approach Augusta National until more details are released.”
• The Masters: The curious case of Tyrrell Hatton
• Butch Harmon backs Brit to land the Masters
But in a new update, the Masters has provided some good news.
“Given the current forecast, we will open ticket gates at 8am and patron parking gates are now open,” the tournament said.
“We will continue to monitor the approaching weather. The grounds will remain open this morning as the weather permits.”
Looking ahead, the weather is expected to be sunny tomorrow with little chance of rain.
And that will hopefully be the case until the tournament gets underway before some showers are expected to hit Augusta on Friday.
It comes after Hurricane Helene battered the region in September, with some parts of Georgia still recovering from the storm.
In response to the damage, Augusta National donated $5m towards the local relief operation.
• PGA Tour winner splits with caddie week before Masters
• McEwan: Fallen Angel Cabrera should be nowhere near the Masters
“Hurricane Helene was really a devastating event for the Augusta community and for a number of communities in the southeast, particularly in western North Carolina,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of ANGC.
“We suffered a fair amount of impact from the hurricane, as did the entire community.
“I think what I’m the most proud of is the response of our entire organisation to that natural disaster, which is really what it was.
“Not only what they did to get Augusta National back in shape, but as importantly, how they pitched in with the Augusta community and really helped out because there were many, many people, many of our people were out of their homes for a number of weeks. No electricity. The community didn’t have water for a while.
“I’m just really proud of how our entire organisation responded to that.”
The first round of the Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 10.
For comprehensive coverage of the first major of the year at Augusta National, keep up to date with our dedicated Masters hub.
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses