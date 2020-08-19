search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAzahara Munoz takes lead into final round of Ladies Scottish Open

Golf News

Azahara Munoz takes lead into final round of Ladies Scottish Open

By Michael McEwan15 August, 2020
Azahara Munoz Ladies Scottish Open the renaissance East Lothian Golf In Scotland Ladies European Tour LPGA women's golf Stacy Lewis Lydia Ko Danielle Kang
Azahara Munoz

Azahara Munoz rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt at the last to take a slender lead into the final round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Munoz holds a one-shot advantage over playing partner Stacy Lewis with just 18 holes to play at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

A model of consistency, the five-time LET winner looks to be enjoying herself out on the East Lothian Links and seems to have relished the time off to re-charge and prepare for two major weeks on the LET schedule.  

“I’m enjoying being out there so much,” said the 32-year-old. “I don’t know, I think this break was really good for me. I came back and I just want to play golf.”

• Pro adds Black Lives Matter stick to bag

• How Justin Thomas has already made $2m this week

The four-time Solheim Cup star will be grouped with Stacy Lewis and Jennifer Song for the second day running in Sunday’s final round.

 “It was really nice and friendly out there, we all played pretty good,” added Munoz. “I really like playing with people who make putts. It makes me believe that I can make it. It was nice that we were all holing putts.”

LISTEN! IS BROOKS KOEPKA
GETTING TOO BIG FOR HIS BOOTS?

Lewis, who is in search of her first worldwide victory since 2017, has been on a run of good form and was resolute about her game-plan.

“I think, big picture, you take under-par on this golf course any day,” said the American. “The course has a major feel to it. I think that’s what’s given us this great leaderboard is how hard this golf course is playing, and the best players are rising up.”

• R&A provides update on Distance Insights Project

• It's official: No patrons at this year's Masters

Lewis’ assessment is on the money. There are no fewer than four major champions in the top-11 and each of the top-5 are worldwide tournament winners

Lydia Ko is one of those in the chasing pack. The 20-time worldwide winner and five-time LET champion, who is looking to seal her first LET victory since 2016, lingers only two shots adrift in a tie for fourth after a bogey-free ‘round of the day’ 67 (-4).

The highest ranked player in the field, Danielle Kang, kept her chances of winning three tournaments in a row alive with a two-under-par round of 69, to lie five strokes off the lead.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Azahara Munoz

Related Articles - Ladies Scottish Open

Related Articles - the renaissance

Related Articles - East Lothian

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Ladies European Tour

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Stacy Lewis

Related Articles - Lydia Ko

Related Articles - Danielle Kang

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review
TaylorMade Irons
play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED
golf coaching
play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A "absolutely committed" to improving prize funds for female pros
Injured Brooks Koepka to miss remainder of the season
bunkered branches out with new golf breaks venture
Muirfield to stage AIG Women's Open for first time
Greens destroyed at top Scots course after chemical 'blunder'

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
See all videos right arrow