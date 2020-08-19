Azahara Munoz takes lead into final round of Ladies Scottish Open

Azahara Munoz rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt at the last to take a slender lead into the final round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Munoz holds a one-shot advantage over playing partner Stacy Lewis with just 18 holes to play at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

A model of consistency, the five-time LET winner looks to be enjoying herself out on the East Lothian Links and seems to have relished the time off to re-charge and prepare for two major weeks on the LET schedule.

“I’m enjoying being out there so much,” said the 32-year-old. “I don’t know, I think this break was really good for me. I came back and I just want to play golf.”

The four-time Solheim Cup star will be grouped with Stacy Lewis and Jennifer Song for the second day running in Sunday’s final round.

“It was really nice and friendly out there, we all played pretty good,” added Munoz. “I really like playing with people who make putts. It makes me believe that I can make it. It was nice that we were all holing putts.”

Lewis, who is in search of her first worldwide victory since 2017, has been on a run of good form and was resolute about her game-plan.

“I think, big picture, you take under-par on this golf course any day,” said the American. “The course has a major feel to it. I think that’s what’s given us this great leaderboard is how hard this golf course is playing, and the best players are rising up.”

Lewis’ assessment is on the money. There are no fewer than four major champions in the top-11 and each of the top-5 are worldwide tournament winners

Lydia Ko is one of those in the chasing pack. The 20-time worldwide winner and five-time LET champion, who is looking to seal her first LET victory since 2016, lingers only two shots adrift in a tie for fourth after a bogey-free ‘round of the day’ 67 (-4).

The highest ranked player in the field, Danielle Kang, kept her chances of winning three tournaments in a row alive with a two-under-par round of 69, to lie five strokes off the lead.