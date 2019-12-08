"B******t!" - PGA Tour pro hits out at Patrick Reed

The fallout from Patrick Reed's alleged cheating at the Hero World Challenge continues, with Cameron Smith the latest of his fellow pros to call him out.

Reed, 29, was assessed a two-shot penalty at the end of his third round on Friday after television cameras twice caught him striking the sand behind his ball on the par-5 11th hole and, intentionally or otherwise, improving his lie.

After his round, he insisted that hadn't been his intention and argued that the camera angle made it look worse than it was. Nonetheless, he accepted the penalty.

• BANNED! Historic club takes bold stand

• Popular Scots event won't take place in 2020

European Tour star Eddie Pepperell and Solheim Cup winner Anne van Dam were amongst the many people to call Reed out, prompting the American to come out fighting after the final round of the tournament in the Bahamas on Saturday.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

However, that didn't stop Aussie ace Smith from taking him to task.

"If you make a mistake maybe once, you could maybe understand but to give a bit of a bulls**t response like the camera angle... that's pretty up there (inexcusable)," Smith told the Australian Associated Press.



• 2020 Ryder Cup role for Lawrie

Australia is Reed's next stop as part of the American team for next week's Presidents Cup. Smith, who will be on Ernie Els' International team, not only expects the home crowd to give Reed grief - he hopes they will, too.

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!



"I don't have any sympathy for anyone that cheats," he added. "I hope the crowd absolutely gives it to not only him, but everyone (on the American team) next week.

"I know Pat pretty good and he's always been nice to me, so I don't want to say anything bad about him but anyone cheating the rules, I'm not up for that."