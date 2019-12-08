search
Golf News

"B******t!" - PGA Tour pro hits out at Patrick Reed

Golf News

"B******t!" - PGA Tour pro hits out at Patrick Reed

By Michael McEwan08 December, 2019
Cameron Smith Patrick Reed Hero World Challenge The Bahamas Cheating PGA Tour Rules of Golf Presidents Cup
Patrick Reed

The fallout from Patrick Reed's alleged cheating at the Hero World Challenge continues, with Cameron Smith the latest of his fellow pros to call him out.

Reed, 29, was assessed a two-shot penalty at the end of his third round on Friday after television cameras twice caught him striking the sand behind his ball on the par-5 11th hole and, intentionally or otherwise, improving his lie.

After his round, he insisted that hadn't been his intention and argued that the camera angle made it look worse than it was. Nonetheless, he accepted the penalty. 

European Tour star Eddie Pepperell and Solheim Cup winner Anne van Dam were amongst the many people to call Reed out, prompting the American to come out fighting after the final round of the tournament in the Bahamas on Saturday.

However, that didn't stop Aussie ace Smith from taking him to task. 

"If you make a mistake maybe once, you could maybe understand but to give a bit of a bulls**t response like the camera angle... that's pretty up there (inexcusable)," Smith told the Australian Associated Press.

Australia is Reed's next stop as part of the American team for next week's Presidents Cup. Smith, who will be on Ernie Els' International team, not only expects the home crowd to give Reed grief - he hopes they will, too.

"I don't have any sympathy for anyone that cheats," he added. "I hope the crowd absolutely gives it to not only him, but everyone (on the American team) next week.

"I know Pat pretty good and he's always been nice to me, so I don't want to say anything bad about him but anyone cheating the rules, I'm not up for that."

