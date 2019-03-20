"Balls to Brexit" - Glasgow golf centre takes aim at Theresa May

Scunnered with Brexit? Join the club.

The United Kingdom’s protracted exit from the European Union and all of the politic discord it has caused is getting pretty much everybody down.

So, thank heavens for the Glasgow-based Fore Play Crazy Golf.

• WATCH - The best golf fail you'll ever see

• The Church of Scientology has its own golf course



The Kinning Park venue has taken delivery of a range of Brexit golf balls, emblazoned with Prime Minister Theresa May’s face, and is inviting customers to declare “Balls to Brexit”.

The balls are designed to "compensate for all the distress and confusion surrounding the governments disastrous Brexit negotiations".

Fancy a bash of our Brexit Balls? #BallstoBrexit Fancy a bash of our Brexit Balls? #BallstoBrexit Come along, have a bash and get some stress out! BOOK NOW: https://foreplaycrazygolf.co.uk Posted by Fore Play Crazy Golf on Tuesday, 19 March 2019

Craig Neilson, co-owner of Fore Play Crazy Golf, told Glasgow Live: “The balls are entirely free and can be used in place of our regular Fore Play balls, if anyone feels the need to let off some Brexit steam.

• "Idiots!" - Poulter hits out at abusive spectators

• Butch Harmon "set to retire" from tour and telly



“We see this as a good opportunity for people to direct their Brexit worries at an inanimate object, whilst having a bit of light-hearted fun and putting Theresa May where she is probably safest – in a small, dark hole!”

Fore Play Crazy Golf has a nine-hole course and features some of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks, such as the Finnieston Crane and a mural dedicated to the city’s skyline.

To find out more, log-on to foreplaycrazygolf.co.uk