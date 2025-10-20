Sign up for our daily newsletter
The PGA Tour returns for a tournament at the striking Black Desert Resort in Utah this week – albeit under a new name.
American lefty Matt McCarty won the inaugural event last year – called the Black Desert Championship – and will defend what is newly named the Bank of Utah Championship.
The Tom Weiskopf-designed course provides a fine TV viewing spectacle, and there’s plenty on the line for players fighting for their PGA Tour lives.
It is the latest event on the PGA Tour’s Fall Series, where players are battling to get inside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings to retain their full playing privileges for 2026.
The headline names in the field include Billy Horschel, Jason Day and Sahith Theegala.
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 prize money payout
The total prize purse for the Bank of Utah Championship is $6million.
The winner will receive $1,080,000.
The full prize money breakdown, including what each player earns at the Bank of Utah Championship, will be posted in full when the event is finished..
