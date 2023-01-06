search
Barry Lane: Tributes pour in for Ryder Cup star

Golf News

Barry Lane: Tributes pour in for Ryder Cup star

By Michael McEwan01 January, 2023
barry lane European Tour DP World Tour Ryder Cup Tour News
Barry Lane

Tony Jacklin, Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie have led the tributes to former Ryder Cup star Barry Lane, who has passed away at the age of 62. 

A five-time winner on the European Tour - now DP World Tour - Lane's death after a short illness was announced by the circuit earlier today. 

One of the game's most popular figures, the Englishman made 693 starts on the tour and is fourth on its all-time appearance list.

His first victory came in the 1988 Scottish Open at Gleneagles and was followed by further victories at the 1992 German Masters, 1993 European Masters, 1994 Turespana Open de Baleares and 2004 British Masters.

He was also one of four rookies on the European side that lost the Ryder Cup at The Belfry in 1993. 

Reacting to the news on social media, four-time European Ryder Cup captain Jacklin described Lane as "a prince of a guy", whilst both Montgomerie and Woosnam called his death "very very sad news".

Lane had been in Mauritius just last month for the 2022 Legends Tour season-ending MCB Tour Championship, where he presented the renamed Barry Lane 'Rookie of the Year' trophy to Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley commented: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane. To have seen such a level of success across both the European Tour and the now Legends Tour shows his dedication to the game of golf and he was a much-loved figure on both Tours.

“The renaming of the Legends Tour’s Rookie of the Year Trophy in his honour is a fitting tribute, and I’m delighted he had the opportunity to present it in December. The thoughts of everyone at the European Tour group are with his wife Camilla, the Lane family and his many friends throughout the golfing world.” 

Many others from across the sport have been paying their own respects to Lane on social media...

