Barry Lane: Tributes pour in for Ryder Cup star

Tony Jacklin, Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie have led the tributes to former Ryder Cup star Barry Lane, who has passed away at the age of 62.

A five-time winner on the European Tour - now DP World Tour - Lane's death after a short illness was announced by the circuit earlier today.

One of the game's most popular figures, the Englishman made 693 starts on the tour and is fourth on its all-time appearance list.

His first victory came in the 1988 Scottish Open at Gleneagles and was followed by further victories at the 1992 German Masters, 1993 European Masters, 1994 Turespana Open de Baleares and 2004 British Masters.

He was also one of four rookies on the European side that lost the Ryder Cup at The Belfry in 1993.

Reacting to the news on social media, four-time European Ryder Cup captain Jacklin described Lane as "a prince of a guy", whilst both Montgomerie and Woosnam called his death "very very sad news".

Barry Lane was a Prince of a guy.He will be missed.R.I.P. — Tony Jacklin CBE (@jacklin_tony) January 1, 2023

Very very sad news at the passing of Barry Lane, a colleague and a good friend. My thoughts are with Camilla and his family. — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) January 1, 2023

Very Very sad news today of the passing of Barry Lane

RIP my friend 😢 — Ian Woosnam (@IWoosnam) January 1, 2023

Lane had been in Mauritius just last month for the 2022 Legends Tour season-ending MCB Tour Championship, where he presented the renamed Barry Lane 'Rookie of the Year' trophy to Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley commented: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane. To have seen such a level of success across both the European Tour and the now Legends Tour shows his dedication to the game of golf and he was a much-loved figure on both Tours.

“The renaming of the Legends Tour’s Rookie of the Year Trophy in his honour is a fitting tribute, and I’m delighted he had the opportunity to present it in December. The thoughts of everyone at the European Tour group are with his wife Camilla, the Lane family and his many friends throughout the golfing world.”

Many others from across the sport have been paying their own respects to Lane on social media...

So sorry to hear the sad news that Barry Lane has passed away a fantastic golfer but an even better person RIP 🙏🏻 — Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) January 1, 2023

So many good memories..

Today we mourn the loss of a great friend.

RIP Baz https://t.co/1aM2M8sf29 — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 1, 2023

What an absolute true champion & nicest guys in every way!! Opened up to me always & became close friends! Going to miss ya Baz ..gone too soon! Rest easy my friend 🕊 https://t.co/QKs5AAHsrf — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) January 1, 2023

RIP barry - sweetest guy to the very end and coming all the way to Mauritius a few weeks ago, despite very ill health, to say goodbye to all his Tour family says a lot to his bravery & to the close kinship & friendships we all form on Tour 💔🥲 — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) January 1, 2023

So it’s very sad news today that 2023 is starting without our friend Barry Lane. An elegant player and elegant man our thoughts are with Camilla and the rest of Barry’s family and friends pic.twitter.com/uUDEV9ETTX — Caddie World (@caddie_world) January 1, 2023

RIP my friend.

Thank you for being you. pic.twitter.com/EUqkSfwxL5 — David Shacklady (@ShackersGolf) January 1, 2023

What a desperately sad way to start 2023. Barry was a great friend and colleague, a gentleman and a brilliant champion and player . Was a privilege to have shared teh fairways with you . Love to Camilla and family . RIP Barry — Andy Oldcorn3 (@andyoldcorn) January 1, 2023

Rip Barry ... an absolute legend of a bloke, will be sadly missed 😢 https://t.co/xkPq0Kvlj7 — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 1, 2023

Such sad news! The @euLegendsTour has today lost one of its true Legends with the passing of Barry Lane! Brave until the very end .... came out to Mauritius to say his goodbyes to his golfing friends......Something I will never forget. Great player, great man ....RIP Barry Lane — James Kingston (@KingstonJimmy) January 1, 2023