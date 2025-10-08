Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Tour is putting up the biggest prize money purse of the Fall season so far this week at the Baycurrent Classic.

The Tour’s only stop in Japan will see a star-studded field battle it out for a share of $8 million at Yokohama Country Club, where the winner will bank just over $1.3 million.

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama headline the event, with the US Ryder Cup stars teeing it up for the first time since their defeat at Bethpage two weeks ago.

Despite not being a Signature Event, the Baycurrent Classic is a limited field event, featuring only 78 players and no cut after Friday’s second round.

Colombia’s Nico Echavarria, meanwhile, is bidding to become the first player to defend his title in the tournament, perhaps better known to golf fans as the ZOZO Championship.

It was announced in December 2024 that ZOZO would no longer title sponsor the event, and it was soon renamed.

Here’s the full prize money payout from the 2025 Baycurrent Classic…

Baycurrent Classic 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $1,314,000

2. $795,700

3. $503,700

4. $357,700

5. $299,300

6. $264,625

7. $246,375

8. $228,125

9. $213,525

10. $198,925

11. $184,325

12. $169,725

13. $155,125

14. $140,525

15. $133,225

16. $125,925

17. $118,625

18. $111,325

19. $104,025

20. $96,725

21. $89,425

22. $82,125

23. $76,285

24. $70,445

25. $64,605

26. $58,765

27. $56,575

28. $54,385

29. $52,195

30. $50,005

31. $47,815

32. $45,625

33. $43,435

34. $41,610

35. $39,785

36. $37,960

37. $36,135

38. $34,675

39. $33,215

40. $31,755

41. $30,295

42. $28,835

43. $27,375

44. $25,915

45. $24,455

46. $22,995

47. $21,535

48. $20,367

49. $19,345

50. $18,761

51. $18,323

52. $17,885

53. $17,593

54. $17,301

55. $17,155

56. $17,009

57. $16,863

58. $16,717

59. $16,571

60. $16,425

61. $16,279

62. $16,133

63. $15,987

64. $15,841

65. $15,695

66. $15,549

67. $15,403

68. $15,257

69. $15,111

70. $14,965

71. $14,819

72. $14,673