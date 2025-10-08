Sign up for our daily newsletter
The PGA Tour is putting up the biggest prize money purse of the Fall season so far this week at the Baycurrent Classic.
The Tour’s only stop in Japan will see a star-studded field battle it out for a share of $8 million at Yokohama Country Club, where the winner will bank just over $1.3 million.
Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama headline the event, with the US Ryder Cup stars teeing it up for the first time since their defeat at Bethpage two weeks ago.
Despite not being a Signature Event, the Baycurrent Classic is a limited field event, featuring only 78 players and no cut after Friday’s second round.
Colombia’s Nico Echavarria, meanwhile, is bidding to become the first player to defend his title in the tournament, perhaps better known to golf fans as the ZOZO Championship.
It was announced in December 2024 that ZOZO would no longer title sponsor the event, and it was soon renamed.
Here’s the full prize money payout from the 2025 Baycurrent Classic…
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $1,314,000
2. $795,700
3. $503,700
4. $357,700
5. $299,300
6. $264,625
7. $246,375
8. $228,125
9. $213,525
10. $198,925
11. $184,325
12. $169,725
13. $155,125
14. $140,525
15. $133,225
16. $125,925
17. $118,625
18. $111,325
19. $104,025
20. $96,725
21. $89,425
22. $82,125
23. $76,285
24. $70,445
25. $64,605
26. $58,765
27. $56,575
28. $54,385
29. $52,195
30. $50,005
31. $47,815
32. $45,625
33. $43,435
34. $41,610
35. $39,785
36. $37,960
37. $36,135
38. $34,675
39. $33,215
40. $31,755
41. $30,295
42. $28,835
43. $27,375
44. $25,915
45. $24,455
46. $22,995
47. $21,535
48. $20,367
49. $19,345
50. $18,761
51. $18,323
52. $17,885
53. $17,593
54. $17,301
55. $17,155
56. $17,009
57. $16,863
58. $16,717
59. $16,571
60. $16,425
61. $16,279
62. $16,133
63. $15,987
64. $15,841
65. $15,695
66. $15,549
67. $15,403
68. $15,257
69. $15,111
70. $14,965
71. $14,819
72. $14,673
