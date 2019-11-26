search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBBC loses remaining live TV rights for The Masters

Golf News

BBC loses remaining live TV rights for The Masters

By Michael McEwan19 November, 2019
The Masters Augusta National BBC BBC Sport Sky Sports Golf golf on TV Major Championships
Augusta National

The BBC has sensationally LOST what rights it still has to broadcast live coverage of The Masters.

Beginning in 2020, Sky Sports will be the only place in the UK and Ireland to watch live coverage of the first men's major championship of the season.

News of the new deal will come as a bitter blow to free-to-air television viewers who will now have to pay for a Sky Sports subscription if they want to watch the action live from Augusta National.

• Another Scots club goes to the wall

• Club sued by ex-member who "played too much"

The BBC lost its four-round live rights to Sky Sports in 2011 but terrestrial viewers had still been able to watch live coverage of the third and fourth rounds from Augusta National on the BBC

However, under the terms of the new agreement, the BBC will now only be permitted to show highlights of the battle for the Green Jacket.

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF!

Sky Sports' coverage of the 2020 Masters, which takes place from April 9-12, will include:

All four tournament rounds live from Augusta National

• Analysis from several of the game's biggest names

• Innovative technology in the Sky Sports Studio

• Live coverage of the Par 3 Contest, as well as a daily practice range show featuring interviews and analysis from the Tournament Practice Area

• Supplementary coverage via the "Featured Groups" along with "Amen Corner" and "15 and 16" live feeds, airing Thursday through Sunday

• Rory has new caddie on the bag this week

• Pro hit with EIGHT-SHOT penalty after ball blunder

Sky Sports' managing director Rob Webster said: "The Masters has provided some spectacular moments on Sky Sports - not least Tiger Woods' unforgettable comeback this year - and we look forward to broadcasting many more at one of the most iconic global sporting events.

"We are proud of our ten-year association with Augusta National, and our golf team does a great job sharing the magic of the Masters with our viewers."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - BBC

Related Articles - BBC Sport

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Major Championships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Huge boost for women's golf as LET and LPGA to merge
Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season
It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
Robert MacIntyre: The masterful apprentice
Rory McIlroy "not the full deal" says Paul McGinley

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow