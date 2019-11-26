The BBC has sensationally LOST what rights it still has to broadcast live coverage of The Masters.



Beginning in 2020, Sky Sports will be the only place in the UK and Ireland to watch live coverage of the first men's major championship of the season.



News of the new deal will come as a bitter blow to free-to-air television viewers who will now have to pay for a Sky Sports subscription if they want to watch the action live from Augusta National.



The BBC lost its four-round live rights to Sky Sports in 2011 but terrestrial viewers had still been able to watch live coverage of the third and fourth rounds from Augusta National on the BBC



However, under the terms of the new agreement, the BBC will now only be permitted to show highlights of the battle for the Green Jacket.

Sky Sports' coverage of the 2020 Masters, which takes place from April 9-12, will include:



• All four tournament rounds live from Augusta National

• Analysis from several of the game's biggest names

• Innovative technology in the Sky Sports Studio

• Live coverage of the Par 3 Contest, as well as a daily practice range show featuring interviews and analysis from the Tournament Practice Area

• Supplementary coverage via the "Featured Groups" along with "Amen Corner" and "15 and 16" live feeds, airing Thursday through Sunday



Sky Sports' managing director Rob Webster said: "The Masters has provided some spectacular moments on Sky Sports - not least Tiger Woods' unforgettable comeback this year - and we look forward to broadcasting many more at one of the most iconic global sporting events.

"We are proud of our ten-year association with Augusta National, and our golf team does a great job sharing the magic of the Masters with our viewers."