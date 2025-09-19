Sign up for our daily newsletter
The BBC has secured a fresh deal that will keep the Ryder Cup on its free-to-air platforms until at least 2029.
The 45th edition of the match in New York will be shown on a TV highlights package each night, while audio commentary and digital clips will be available on the BBC Sport website, app and social media.
Sky Sports has the live broadcast coverage in the UK, but that will be supplemented by a 90-minute highlight programme which will be available on BBC Two and iPlayer from midnight.
The package will be presented by Sarah Mulkerrins and feature commentary from Andrew Cotter, Ken Brown and Ned Michaels.
The ‘Ken on the Course’ features will return to take fans inside the ropes at Bethpage Black.
Mark Chapman will host over 30 hours of live coverage across BBC Radio 5 Live Extra, while golf correspondent Ian Carter will lead the radio commentary.
The BBC will also have this level of coverage of the 2027 match at Adare Manor and the 2029 contest at Hazeltine National.
It’s also been confirmed that the BBC have retained the rights to show highlights of the Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.
Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Sport’s Director said: “Golf can have you up on your feet in an instant. The suspense, drama and camaraderie in the sport is second to none and the Ryder Cup is one of the highlights in the golf calendar.
“I’m proud that we’ve extended our partnership with the DP World Tour until 2029 to deliver multiplatform and digital coverage of the Ryder Cup and more on BBC Sport.”
