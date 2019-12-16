search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBBC Sports Personality of the Year blasted for "snubbing" golf again

Golf News

BBC Sports Personality of the Year blasted for "snubbing" golf again

By Michael McEwan16 December, 2019
SPOTY bbc sports personality of the year BBC Catriona Matthew Solheim Cup Tiger Woods Shane Lowry
Sports Personality Of The Year 2015

Golf fans have reacted angrily after the sport was, once again, largely snubbed by the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

The glitzy end-of-year awards ceremony, staged in Aberdeen for the first time last night, saw cricketer Ben Stokes take the main prize ahead of Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and athlete Dina Asher-Smith.

However, for golf fans across the UK, the event was a bitter disappointment.

Shane Lowry's Open Championship victory at Royal Portrush was afforded just three seconds of coverage across the two-hour broadcast, whilst the mastermind of Europe's stunning Solheim Cup triumph, Scotland's own Catriona Matthew, was only allotted a brief interview, which followed a highlights reel from Gleneagles that lasted less than a minute.

• Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

• Pro criticised for "mocking" Greta Thunberg

Matthew and her side also missed out on the 'Greatest Moment of the Year' award to England's cricketers winning the World Cup, whilst Tiger Woods was beaten to the 'World Sports Star of the Year' award by marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge.

As you might expect, many people were unimpressed...

Golfers have won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year title only twicesince its inception in 1954: Dai Rees (1957) and Sir Nick Faldo (1989).

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - SPOTY

Related Articles - bbc sports personality of the year

Related Articles - BBC

Related Articles - Catriona Matthew

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Shane Lowry

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

AGW crowns its 'Golfer of the Year'
BBC Sports Personality of the Year blasted for "snubbing" golf again
Fernandez-Castano doubles down on Thunberg mockery
Patrick Reed's caddie sent home from Presidents Cup after "punching fan"
"Scottish golf's problem? Every day is Black Friday"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
See all videos right arrow