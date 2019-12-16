Golf fans have reacted angrily after the sport was, once again, largely snubbed by the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.



The glitzy end-of-year awards ceremony, staged in Aberdeen for the first time last night, saw cricketer Ben Stokes take the main prize ahead of Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and athlete Dina Asher-Smith.



However, for golf fans across the UK, the event was a bitter disappointment.



Shane Lowry's Open Championship victory at Royal Portrush was afforded just three seconds of coverage across the two-hour broadcast, whilst the mastermind of Europe's stunning Solheim Cup triumph, Scotland's own Catriona Matthew, was only allotted a brief interview, which followed a highlights reel from Gleneagles that lasted less than a minute.



• Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

• Pro criticised for "mocking" Greta Thunberg

Matthew and her side also missed out on the 'Greatest Moment of the Year' award to England's cricketers winning the World Cup, whilst Tiger Woods was beaten to the 'World Sports Star of the Year' award by marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge.



As you might expect, many people were unimpressed...



BBC showed about ten seconds of golf in the whole shebang. In a year where Tiger won The Masters and Lowry won The Open at Portrush. Instead of piling public cash into pointless ceremonies like this, perhaps the BBC should use it to show more live sport. Just a thought. #SPOTY — calummcclurkin (@calummcclurkin) December 15, 2019

I guess golf does not really figure in BBC Sport personality of the year #SPOTY — Scott Knowles (@STK1962) December 15, 2019

An 11 year old skateboarder gets more air time on #SPOTY than golf...it's ridiculous! — Maple23 (@map1e23) December 15, 2019

30 seconds on golf but a few minutes of some chap from YouTube? #SPOTY — Adam Longley (@adamlongley) December 15, 2019

Golfers have won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year title only twicesince its inception in 1954: Dai Rees (1957) and Sir Nick Faldo (1989).



WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!

