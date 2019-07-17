Beef breaks down in tears after booking Open place

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston carded the lowest round of his career to finish in a tie for fourth at the Scottish Open, securing one of the last remaining places in the Open Championship - and afterwards, he struggled to contain his emotions.

English star Beef closed with a nine-under 62 at The Renaissance to vault up the leaderboard and secure one of three available spots in the final men's major of the season, which gets underway at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

• Pro hits out at Scottish Open host venue on Twitter

It was the 30-year-old's best finish on the European Tour since he finished runner-up at the Hero Indian Open in March 2018 and sees him into the Open for the first time since 2017. He memorably finished eighth at Royal Troon in 2016.

• Tour pro rages at caddie in Twitter rant

• Oban to Open - Bob Mac's incredible story

It also comes just a week after Beef opened up on his mental health struggles over the past year and, speaking to Sky Sports' Tim Barter afterwards, he had to fight to hold back the tears.



Some man, Beef. Here's hoping he has a good week in Northern Ireland.

DON'T MISS!

The difference between Scottish and US golf fans summed up in one hilarious tweet