search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News'Beef' full of praise for Robert MacIntyre

Golf News

'Beef' full of praise for Robert MacIntyre

By Michael McEwan18 July, 2019
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Robert MacIntyre The Open 2019 The Open Royal Portrush R&A Claret Jug Oban Glencruitten Golf Club
Robert Mac Intyre And Beef Johnston

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston had never heard of Oban before today.

Eighteen holes in the company of Robert MacIntyre put that right.

“He said it’s basically about level with Edinburgh so just keep heading west from there until you hit water,” laughed Beef.

Glencuritten man MacIntyre, it’s fair to say, made quite an impression on Johnston today. He made quite an impression on the leaderboard, too, carding a three-under-par 68 to sit in a tie for second midway through the first round.

Not a bad major championship debut.

• From Oban to the Open - Robert MacIntyre's remarkable journey

“I thought he played great,” said Beef. “I was very impressed with his game and he’s a good lad as well. We got on really well.

“I loved the way he just got on with it. It was like he just playing with his mates around his local course. Nothing bothered him. Yeah, very impressive.”

Robert Macintyre

MacIntyre made a perfect start to his round, birdieing his first two holes. He dropped his first shot of the day at the fifth – one of four bogeys on his card – before the highlight of his round: a superb eagle-two at the short fifth that got him into a share for a lead.

A birdie at the 17th moved him back to the top of the leaderboard again, only for his par putt at the last to lip out. Even so, he had plenty reason to be satisfied with his day’s work.

• David Duval sets unwanted record at Portrush

• Clarke reflects on emotional morning at Portrush

“It was a brilliant day all round,” beamed the 22-year-old. “Enjoyed every bit of it.

“Once I eagled the par-4, I was talking to [my caddie] Greg on the next hole and I said, ‘We're leading The Open’.

• Rory endures NIGHTMARE start to Open

“But we’ve got to not get ahead of ourselves and just keep doing what we're doing, enjoying it.

“It's about jockeying for position. It's 72 holes. We've only played 18. So I want to be in position come Sunday afternoon. That's what I plan on doing. Hopefully we can do that.”

Related Articles - Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Royal Portrush

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Claret Jug

Related Articles - Oban

Related Articles - Glencruitten Golf Club

Golf News

Ireland awarded 2026 Ryder Cup
One-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open
This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!
How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…
WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow