Beleagured Phil Mickelson suffers yet another blow

It’s not been the best of weeks for Phil Mickelson.

On Tuesday the six-time major winner published a 500-word apology after comments he made about the Saudi Golf League in an upcoming book by Alan Shipnuck.

Although unconfirmed, rumours suggest Mickelson may have been suspended from the PGA Tour over his recent behaviour, which included accusing the circuit of “obnoxious greed” and claiming commissioner Jay Monahan is running “a dictatorship”.

Now, in another blow for the 51-year-old, reports suggest he may have not even won the tour’s Player Impact Program, as he claimed he did at the end of last year.

In December, Mickelson tweetedannouncing he had finished top of the PIP standings, taking home the $8 million prize.

But according to Golf Channel reporter Rex Hoggard, tour insiders are claiming it was actually won by Tiger Woods.

“In other Mickelson news, some players have been told that Tiger, not Phil, won last year's Player Impact Program,” Hoggard tweeted.

“Still no official word but another hit for Team Lefty.”

Back in December Mickelson was challenged over the possibility Woods was the true PIP winner, with many social media users disputing his claims.

However, in a reply on Twitter at the time, he said: “He got 2nd. I can empathize with that.”

First reported last spring, PIP is a bonus scheme which rewards players for driving fan and sponsor engagement.

A total fund of $40 million was made available to the top 10 players last year, increasing to $50 million in 2022.

But not everyone on tour is a fan of the scheme. Last month Dylan Fritelli branded it “pre-ordained”, while Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay criticised it ahead of the Genesis Invitational.