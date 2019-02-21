Ben Crenshaw remains 'hopeful' over Scottish design project

Two-time Masters winner Ben Crenshaw says he is ‘very hopeful’ that his first design project in Scotland will come to fruition.



The 67-year-old, along with Bill Coore – his partner in the Coore & Crenshaw golf architecture firm – have been assigned to route the 18-hole championship course at Coul Links near Dornoch in the Highlands.

However, the project, headed by golf course development supremo Mike Keiser – who was behind the likes of Bandon Dunes and Cabot Links – has been held up after the Scottish Government called it in for a public inquiry.



The plans were ‘called in’ by ministers due to issues of ‘national importance’ after opposition from many leading environmental groups, although it had been given the green light by Highland Council.

Despite the impasse while the Scottish Government mulls over the project, Crenshaw remains content to bide his time in his bid to design his first golf course in the home of golf.

“We’re very hopeful,” the American told bunkered.co.uk. “But we’re trying to be very patient and we understand the reasons that people have; we realise that.



“It would be a wonderful thing for the Highlands of Scotland and we know it would be a boom to the economy up there. That would be nice for the area, no question, but we’re just trying to stay patient.

“Myself and Bill are not very demanding. If the people there want a golf course, they’ll make it happen.”

It has been anticipated that Coul Links, if approved, will boost the local economy by £60 million over ten years with the creation of 250 jobs, including 25 full-time employees on-site.



The public inquiry is likely to start on February 25 and could last up to five weeks.



