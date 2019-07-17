search
Bernd Wiesberger the man to beat at Renaissance

Golf News

Bernd Wiesberger the man to beat at Renaissance

By bunkered.co.uk13 July, 2019
Bernd Wiesberger Scottish Open Round 3

Record-breaker Bernd Wiesberger takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the 2019 Scottish Open. 

Fresh from carding the lowest round of his career with a 61 on the second day at The Renaissance Club, the Austrian followed that with a 65 on Saturday to get to 20-under-par in the third Rolex Series event of the season.

That adds up to lowest 54-hole score in the history of the Scottish Open and the lowest on the 2019 Race to Dubai.

South African Erik van Rooyen is Wiesberger’s closest challenger on 18-under-par, two shots ahead of Italian Nino Bertasio and Frenchman Romain Langasque.

English pair Lee Slattery and Matt Wallace join Welshman Jamie Donaldson, Italian Lorenzo Gagli and Adrian Otaegui of Spain in a tie for fifth at 15-under, with 2016 Open champ Henrik Stenson, Matt Fitzpatrick and Andrea Pavan a shot further back.

The leading Scot is Calum Hill, who is in a tie for 38th on ten-under, one shot adrift of Rory McIlroy.

Meanwhile, there was a secondary cut after the third round tonight in line with a seldom-used European Tour regulation. It stipulates that, in the event that the cut after two rounds sees more than 78 players through to the weekend, then there is an additional cut after three rounds to reduce the field to the leading 72 and ties.

With eighty players having made the cut this week, the secondary cut rule spelled bad news for the following eight players: Jorge Campillo, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Hyowon Park, Trevor Immelman, Dean Burmester, Ashley Chester, David Drysdale and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF ROUND 4 TEE TIMES 

