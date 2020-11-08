search
Bernhard Langer (!) burns Ian Poulter after Masters mishap

Golf News

Bernhard Langer (!) burns Ian Poulter after Masters mishap

By bunkered.co.uk08 November, 2020
Bernhard Langer Ian Poulter The Masters Green Jacket Augusta National Major Championships funny Social media
Bernhard Langer And Ian Poulter

Well whaddaya know? Bernhard Langer is a funny guy!

The seemingly ageless two-time Masters champion made a rare foray onto Twitter to reply to Ian Poulter after the Englishman, a member of Langer's 2004 Ryder Cup winning team, posted a video that mentioned him.

Poulter took to social media to reveal how a security guard at Augusta National mistook him for the German - a winner of The Masters in 1985 and 1993 - after he played a practice round there on Saturday. 

• Monty leads praise for new champ MacIntyre

• Tour pro out of Masters with COVID

The guard approached 44-year-old Poulter's caddie to ask the question after the Englishman popped into the pro shop to pick up a few souvenirs. 

Listen!

"I TOOK UP GOLF AFTER
THE TALIBAN TRIED TO KILL ME"

Cue Langer. 

The 63-year-old, who will make his 37th appearance at Augusta this week, replied to Poulter on Twitter in quite brilliant - and hilarious - fashion. 

• Masters 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

• Bubba puts pen to paper on HUGE deal

He wrote: "Ha. Good thing the guard didn't ask to see your Green Jacket @IanJamesPoulter. That would've been awkward. I have an extra. Maybe we can go to the pro shop @TheMasters together next week and get you something nice. My treat!

Bernhard Langer - funny dude... who knew?! 

Poulter, currently priced at around 100/1 to win his first major this week, took the friendly jibe on the chin replying: ".@BernhardLanger6 that’s awesome.. Can you buy me an extra 80 yards on my driver please and a pot of that anti aging cream [you] have. #MastersChampion."

