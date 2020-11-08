Bernhard Langer (!) burns Ian Poulter after Masters mishap

Well whaddaya know? Bernhard Langer is a funny guy!

The seemingly ageless two-time Masters champion made a rare foray onto Twitter to reply to Ian Poulter after the Englishman, a member of Langer's 2004 Ryder Cup winning team, posted a video that mentioned him.

Poulter took to social media to reveal how a security guard at Augusta National mistook him for the German - a winner of The Masters in 1985 and 1993 - after he played a practice round there on Saturday.

• Monty leads praise for new champ MacIntyre

• Tour pro out of Masters with COVID

The guard approached 44-year-old Poulter's caddie to ask the question after the Englishman popped into the pro shop to pick up a few souvenirs.

Listen!

"I TOOK UP GOLF AFTER

THE TALIBAN TRIED TO KILL ME"

Cue Langer.

The 63-year-old, who will make his 37th appearance at Augusta this week, replied to Poulter on Twitter in quite brilliant - and hilarious - fashion.

• Masters 2020: Where and when to watch it on TV

• Bubba puts pen to paper on HUGE deal



He wrote: "Ha. Good thing the guard didn't ask to see your Green Jacket @IanJamesPoulter. That would've been awkward. I have an extra. Maybe we can go to the pro shop @TheMasters together next week and get you something nice. My treat!

Ha. Good thing the guard didn't ask to see your Green Jacket @IanJamesPoulter. That would've been awkward. I have an extra. Maybe we can go to the pro shop @TheMasters together next week and get you something nice. My treat! pic.twitter.com/wUhpzIYDyH — Bernhard Langer (@BernhardLanger6) November 8, 2020

Bernhard Langer - funny dude... who knew?!

Poulter, currently priced at around 100/1 to win his first major this week, took the friendly jibe on the chin replying: ".@BernhardLanger6 that’s awesome.. Can you buy me an extra 80 yards on my driver please and a pot of that anti aging cream [you] have. #MastersChampion."