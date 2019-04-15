search
Bernhard Langer fumes at slow play warning

Golf News

Bernhard Langer fumes at slow play warning

By Michael McEwan12 April, 2019
Bernhard Langer 2019 Masters

To say that Bernhard Langer is not one of golf’s quickest players is a bit like saying Bill Gates wouldn’t go broke if he gave you a tenner. 

The German, twice a winner of The Masters, has a reputation for being one of the game’s slower movers – and it came back to bite him during the second round of this year’s tournament.

Much to his disgust.

Langer, 61, was furious after his group was asked to pick up the pace on the third hole today after falling ten minutes behind.

That, insisted Langer, had nothing to do with he or his playing partners, Matt Wallace and Alvaro Ortiz.

After signing for a level-par 72 to sit on one-under for the tournament, he said: “We waited eight minutes on the tee shot on two and then we made it four minutes on the second shot on two. That's 12 minutes. So no wonder we're ten minutes behind?  

“I don't know where they got their information from. They said you're ten minutes behind.  I said, ‘Well, is that my fault? We can't play any faster. Want me to hit it over their heads?’ You'd think they'd have more common sense.”

Playing in the group immediately in front of Langer? Kevin Na.

Draw your own conclusions.

