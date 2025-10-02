Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Seven world-class golf courses span the 21 square miles of the island of Bermuda, where golfers of all levels escape to enjoy oceanfront fairways, perfect weather and jaw-dropping island views.

Situated in the heart of the Atlantic Ocean, Bermuda blends British and American culture with turquoise waters and traditional white roof architecture to welcome visitors to a true paradise. And you can experience it all in five days, taking in local food, colourful culture and more along the way.

Here are three of our favourite courses…

Port Royal Golf Course

Mark Twain once said: “You can go to heaven if you want. I’d rather stay in Bermuda.” Take him up on that advice and head straight to Port Royal, the proud host of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour. With 18 exceptional holes designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr, it’s no wonder former Masters champ Henry Picard was blown away by it. In late 1970, when he strolled the course on the western tip of Bermuda, Picard said: “This will go down as one of the greatest courses in the world.” The wind is a persistent factor here, ramping up the trickiness no matter how long it plays. And no prizes for guessing what the most pictured hole is…

Mid Ocean Club

The historic Mid Ocean Club in Tucker’s Town is Bermuda’s most distinguished golf club. One of the few courses designed by legendary architect Charles Blair Macdonald, it’s kept fast and furious to honour his original vision. Unlike other venues in Bermuda – and around the world – the north-eastern track routes the natural contours of the site, avoiding the temptation to force clifftop views. Of course, those are available already and in incredible style, as shown by the standout par-4 fifth. A risk-reward tee shot over Mangrove Lake reels in even the most confident golfers, often having the last laugh, too. This is nothing but a top-notch island golf experience from start to finish, showcasing everything Bermuda has to offer.

Belmont Hills

Belmont Hills is a modern take on Bermuda golf, having been designed in 2002. Panoramic views of the bustling Hamilton Harbour and the Great Sound provide inspiration for every shot, while the 6,100 yards of golf feature plenty of challenges. Tight bunkers, multi-tiered greens and narrow fairways provide a stern test, but the reward is a stroll down the closing holes. The 17th and 18th at Belmont Hills are renowned for taking their place among the finest finishing holes in the country. Part of a luxury resort, the 18-hole course has welcomed significant renovation to bring the ‘Hills’ into play and quicken up the putting surfaces. Guests at the hotel, meanwhile, are only five minutes from the south shore beaches of Hamilton.