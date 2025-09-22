Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

You don’t need a warning sign affixed to an iron railing to tell you that this year’s Ryder Cup venue is a brute.

There’s nothing subtle about the Black course at Bethpage State Park, though.

This notorious layout – one of the five built across the 1,477 acre plot in Farmingdale, Long Island just outside New York City – is regarded among the most treacherous courses in America.

After opening in 1936, the revered architect A.W. Tillinghast was initially credited as the Black course’s only designer. But after Bethpage started gaining prominence at the turn of the century, Joe Burbeck stressed that the Black course was actually the masterpiece of his late father, the Bethpage State Park superintendent Joseph H. Burbeck. Alongside Tillinghast, Burbeck got his rightful acclaim.

Bethpage Black became the first public course to host a major at the 2002 US Open. It also staged the 2009 US Open and 2019 PGA Championship. Across those three majors, only ten players finished under par. Nobody was surprised.

At a fiendish 7,426 yards, it’s packed with intimidating tee shots and blind approaches into tiny, plateaued greens guarded by gnarly rough. Sand is everywhere, too.

“It’s big, it’s long and it has huge bunkers,” the US captain Keegan Bradley says. “It’s just tough. It’s right-in-front-of-you difficult.” Not that the course rating of 78 (and the maximum 155 slope rating) puts off the punters, though.

This grand old municipal track has pioneered welcoming the weekend players in their thousands, while also staging the game’s biggest championships.

Each night, dozens of golfing masochists sleep in the car park with the hope of snaring a tee time for as little as $70 the next day. Which means many of the rowdy New Yorkers with tickets will know just what the players are dealing with inside the ropes.

The Ryder Cup test will be slightly different. With Europe bound by the home team’s setup, Bradley has played to the American strengths by mowing wider fairways and chopping down the dense rough. Luke Donald has come meticulously prepared. The European team have arrived on Long Island with a detailed plan for every single shot they will hit.

Donald will also know that this handful of holes on the Black course will likely have a decisive impact…

1st

Par-4, 430 yards

It is not an exaggeration to say the first hole could determine which team lifts this Ryder Cup. The importance of momentum has become cliched in this match’s context, but Europe undeniably need to set the tone by keeping their composure in an atmosphere unlike any other. They did that with flying starts in Rome and watched the away side wilt. Europe cannot afford a repeat scenario with a riled up home crowd here. Up to 5,000 hollering Americans will greet the players as they walk into the first tee cauldron, which is flanked by a huge grandstand. The New Yorkers will not need incentive to cause mayhem and getting blue on the board early will take the sting out of things. Easier said than done, of course, but playing this par-4 well is crucial. The good news is that this sharp dogleg-right is relatively straightforward. Players on both sides will take an aggressive line over the trees on the right and from there it is a chip into a narrow green. This is a definite birdie hole. It’s just a matter of who makes them.

5th

Par-4, 478 yards

This beautiful but daunting par-4 follows a rather friendly par-5 and will test nerves on the tee. A downhill drive will force players to take out the massive cross bunkers that hug the right side of the fairway. Go in there and that will likely be the fate of the hole decided. However, if you bail out to the left, your eyeline for the approach into a shallow, elevated green will be completely blocked by huge overhanging oak trees that creep into view. Fortune will favour the bold on this tee shot. An aggressive drive could leave a wedge in hand down the bottom of the hill. The putting surface up ahead is more undulating than most, while players are better off missing in the three greenside bunkers than the surrounding rough.

10th

Par-4, 502 yards

It’s no secret that distance will be a big factor at this Ryder Cup. On numerous holes around the Black course, the bigger hitters will be able to take out bunkers with huge drives and leave themselves short numbers into the pin. Donald has noted that he’s shaped a European team with a premium on strong drivers.

The rough length is expected to be 2.5 inches thick, far less intimidating than the grisly 4-inch rough at US Opens here. Errant drives will not all prove costly. On this long, straight par-4, though, accuracy is paramount. There are bunkers right of the fairway and then fescue and bunkers left. Seven in total protect the narrow landing zone and there are no trees to shape tee shots around. A tightly-cut runoff area long and right of the green will be the popular miss here with the approach.

15th

Par-4, 459 yards

Ironically for a course laden with sand traps, the most brutish hole on the Black doesn’t feature any fairway bunkers. After the shortest hole on the course, the par-3 14th, you’re met with a monstrous dogleg par-4 as the match heads for its climax. An unguarded fairway should not pose a problem with a slight draw off the tee, but the approach is devilish. A nearly blind shot into a two-tiered green that sits 50 feet above the fairway is shielded by a huge front bunker. The tiny green wedged into the hillside slopes severely from back to front and has made many of the world’s best look silly in past majors. A par on the signature hole could well be a winning score, even in fourballs. A tantalising match play hole.

17th

Par-3, 207 yards

The quirk of match play is that there is no guarantee you’ll see much of the closing stretch. In the 2023 showpiece in Rome, only nine of the 16 matches before Sunday’s singles made it to the 17th hole. The final hole at Marco Simone was scarcely in play. Just imagine the tension, though, when a match is indeed going down to the wire on this special amphitheatre of a par-3.

Flanked by deep bunkers, grandstands and a steep hill that will house hundreds of fans beyond, players will be required to zone in on a large hourglass-shaped green with a mid iron. The tee shot into the two-tiered putting surface is partially blind, too. A measly 38 birdies were made here in the 2019 PGA Championship compared to 103 scores of bogey or worse. It’s a visually stunning hole with a propensity to bite. This is all about which sweaty-palmed star can control their distance under the gun.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.