Betting expert reveals who you should pick at the Masters

Golf News

Betting expert reveals who you should pick at the Masters

By Lewis Fraser26 March, 2022
The Masters Cameron Smith Augusta National Majors Betting Tips
Augusta National

World No. 1 Jon Rahm is favourite to take home the Green Jacket next week, but where’s the fun in picking a front runner?

Instead, you might want to look a little further down the odds list, where you’ll find in-form Aussie Cameron Smith, currently around the 16/1 mark, who experts have tipped to triumph at Augusta National.

For those who have been paying close attention to the PGA tour this season, Cameron Smith winning The Masters won’t be an outlandish proposition. The 28-year-old won the first event of the season in Hawaii, before also scooping up the PLAYERS Championship, the PGA Tour’s flagship event. But, despite that, he is still pretty long odds with the bookies.

• Police hunt teens who torched course

• Rules chief explains Pieters/DeChambeau gaffe

Smith also boasts a pretty impressive record at Augusta National, with three top-10s to his name in five appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2020.

Cameron Smith Players

Gambling.com’sexpert tipster Peter Welch has tipped the five-time PGA Tour champ for his first green jacket.

He said: “After assessing the latest betting markets and analysing recent competitions in the build-up to the main event, online sportsbooks have underestimated the chances of Cameron Smith whose price is far too big for a competitor with a strong majors’ record over recent years.

• Tiger Slam irons - are they real?

• Brooks Koepka slams "easy" tour setups

“I believe he has the perfect combination of youth and experience to be in the mix on the Sunday afternoon. With all of this considered, this could be the year where all the stars align for Cameron Smith.”

The Masters begins on April 7.

Always gamble responsibly.

