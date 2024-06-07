Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) raised an incredible £1,000 for Prostate Cancer at its annual Golf Day and Lunch at Frilford Heath, Oxfordshire on Monday, June 3, 2024.

This year’s event saw 24 teams competing on the immaculate Red Course, where weather conditions teed up a day to support PCUK’s Big Golf Race.

BGIA Chair Martin Wild said: “Our event grows from strength to strength each year. This year, as an industry, we also came together to support the Prostate Cancer UK Big Golf Race, presenting a cheque to the charity for £1000.00.

“A special thanks to Frilford Heath for their impeccable hosting of the event once again.

“We also extend our gratitude to all our members who entered a team and a special note of thanks to the following members who donated prizes – Ping, TaylorMade, Brand Fusion, Cobra Puma, Callaway, Glenbrae, Glenmuir, and Golf Pride Grips (Eaton) – for their generous prize donations.

“It is fantastic that we can come together in support of the industry and work collaboratively to secure the future of the game.”

Following the donation to Prostate Cancer UK, Seren Evans, Head of Events and Community Fundraising said: “We’d like to thank the BGIA and its members for such a generous and unexpected donation that will benefit men across the country.

“It’s really special to see the golf community doing so much good work for a charity like ours. When attending the BGIA golf day and presenting why The Big Golf Race is so important, it was heartwarming to receive comments from those with their own touching stories and desire to see more men get tested and treated successfully.”

Members were quick to praise the quality of the golf day, from the organisation of the event to the hospitality on the day and the golf course itself.

“The BGIA event day provides great insight into the activities that are helping to support and grow the game of golf,” said Leigh Fletcher, Wilson.

“It also gives the brands, retailers, companies a day to network and appreciate why we are in this industry and together keep building the game we all love. My team always walk away from this event feeling they are part of a bigger cause.”