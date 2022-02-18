search
Big-name duo confirmed for Scottish Open

Golf News

Big-name duo confirmed for Scottish Open

By Jamie Hall18 February, 2022
Jordan Spieth Collin Morikawa Min Woo Lee Robert MacIntyre Scottish Open Tour News
Spieth Morikawa Scottish Open

A star duo are among the first confirmed stars set to play in this year’s Genesis Scottish Open.

Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa will tee it up at the Renaissance Club in July alongside Scottish No.1 Robert MacIntyre and defending champion Min Woo Lee. 

Morikawa played in last year’s event before going on to win his second major in the Open at Royal St George’s, while Lee took home the title in a dramatic playoff win. 

• Scottish Open to join the PGA Tour

MacIntyre will be one of the biggest draws at his home open, while it will be three-time major winner Spieth’s first visit to the event. 

He previously said he was “very likely” to play, citing missing out last year as a reason for failing to beat Morikawa to the Claret Jug. 

"I think it's extremely useful not only because it's always one of the better field tournaments of the year anywhere in the world, but also because of the preparation that it is for The Open,” he said.

Although unconfirmed, other stars have also expressed their desire to compete in East Lothian this year, including Bryson DeChambeau, who said he would use the event to prepare for his first crack at the Old Course. 

In an interview with the Rick Shiels Golf Show podcast, he said: “I’m probably going to play the Scottish Open the week before so I’m somewhat comfortable with links-style golf, and then I’ll head over there. I’ll try and play as much as I can.” 

• Bryson confirms Scottish Open plans

This year’s Scottish Open will be held from July 7-10 at the Renaissance Club.

It is the first time the event has been co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, while luxury car brand Genesis has also come on board as title sponsor. 

Golf News

Club submits plans to rebuild range destroyed by Storm Arwen
Steve Williams opens up on Tiger Woods' '100% trust'
DP World Tour announces expanded circuit for disabled golfers
Rory McIlroy blasts ‘egotistical’ Phil Mickelson
Star duo commit to PGA Tour

