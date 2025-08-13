Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A trio of LIV Golf stars have committed to next month’s Amgen Irish Open on the DP World Tour.

The K Club, in County Kildare, will host the 70th edition of the prestigious tour event, where Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard will bid to defend his title.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have already confirmed their place in the lineup which has just been handed a star-studded boost.

That’s because Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton will contest the $6 million ‘Back 9’ event from September 4-7.

It was confirmed by the K Club on social media today. A post read: “Golfing giants are coming to The K Club!

“We’re thrilled to announce that Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, and Tyrrell Hatton will be teeing it up at The Amgen Irish Open this September.

“From major-winning moments to unforgettable Ryder Cup heroics, these stars are ready to bring world-class golf to Kildare – and you can be there to witness it all.”

The tournament will be staged on the Palmer North Course, ranked inside the top three parkland golf courses in Ireland. It hosted the Ryder Cup in 2006 and the Irish Open in 2016 and 2023.

Swede Vincent Norrman won the last Irish Open at the venue, beating German Hurly Long by one stroke.

Five-time major champ Koepka, 35, will make his debut in the event and only his second start in Ireland after teeing it up in the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

Garcia, meanwhile, secured the first of his 16 DP World Tour wins at the 1999 Murphy’s Irish Open, held at Druids Glen Golf Resort in County Wicklow.

The Spaniard was also part of that winning European Ryder Cup Team in 2006.

Hatton and Koepka have also confirmed they will play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October.

