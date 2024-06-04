Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We’re at the halfway point of the men’s major season and next on the cards is the US Open.

For the fourth time, Pinehurst No. 2 will host the USGA’s marquee competition, which prides itself on being the most democratic in golf.

A handful of LIV Golf stars will miss out because of their sliding world rankings, whilst others fell at the last hardle in the shape of the ultra-competitive final qualifying.

Around half of the spots in the 156-player field are earned through that route, with the remainder earning their places through 23 fully exempt categories.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods was granted a special exemption by the USGA to compete in North Carolina.

So, here are eight of the biggest names not in the US Open field…

Big names not in the US Open

Adam Scott

The Australian’s chances of keeping his major streak alive are in serious jeopardy. He hasn’t missed one of the ‘big four’ since 2001 but lost in a play-off at final qualifying to seal his spot. The world No.60 needs to stay inside that number by June 10 to get in, but he isn’t contesting the Memorial Tournament this week, so will need a favour.

Joaquin Niemann

Niemann was one of the hottest players in the lead up to the Masters and that earned him an invitation to the PGA Championship. However, the Chilean will be forced to sit out of the Pinehurst showdown as he stumbled over the line in final qualifying and lost out.

Patrick Reed

One of two major streaks bit the dust at final qualifying in Dallas on May 20. Reed, who has played every major since the 2014 Masters, withdrew from the qualifier at Dallas Athletic Club and the USGA said he will not be able to enter another qualifier after withdrawing.

Sergio Garcia

It was heartbreak for Sergio Garcia at final qualifying, as the Spaniard was eliminated from a 7-for-6 play-off. He was the only player to make bogey in the shootout and despite being first alternate, could miss the US Open for the first time since 1999.

Louis Oosthuizen

Twice a runner-up in the US Open, the South African appears to have given up on this year’s renewal, as he skips qualifying. Oosthuizen missed the Masters in April for the first time in 15 years and snubbed an invite to compete in the PGA Championship.

Talor Gooch

Things got a bit confusing for Gooch last year, when assuming he was eligible for the showpiece. The American reached the season-ending Tour Championship but was suspended from PGA Tour events after joining LIV. He was no longer ‘eligible’ and has since confirmed he won’t head to final qualifying.

Graeme McDowell

The 2010 champ was one of nine LIV Golf stars at the Bear’s Club, in Florida, vying for a place in the US Open. His exemption ran out in 2021 and the wait to contest another major goes on, as the Northern Irishman was miles off the mark, finishing eight shots behind Dean Burmester.

Luke Donald

Neither of last year’s Ryder Cup captains made it through the final slog, but Donald will be disappointed after a T22 finish on the DP World Tour last week and after contesting the PGA Championship in May. The Englishman – whose best result in the US Open was a T8 finish in 2013 – also fell short of the mark in Florida.

