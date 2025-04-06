Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Time is officially UP for players to qualify for the first major of the season: the Masters.

Augusta National is poised to welcome a world-class field for the 89th edition of the iconic tournament this week.

But some big names didn’t make it in time – here’s seven of them…

Rickie Fowler

It was now or never for Rickie Fowler, who had to beat 143 players at last week’s Valero Texas Open. A six-time PGA Tour winner, Fowler is yet to taste major glory, and has now missed the Masters in four of the last five years.

Jake Knapp

Many were surprised to see Knapp so far out of the Masters mix this year after the 30-year-old made his Augusta debut 12 months ago. But, the world No.86 struggled in the build up and couldn’t build on his first trip down Magnolia Lane.

Si Woo Kim

He lurked around the world rankings cut off for a while, but Kim was unable to break into the field. Incredibly, it’s only the second time in his last 33 chances that Kim hasn’t qualified for a major championship.

Luke Clanton

Calls for the head honchos at Augusta to invite Clanton ramped up in recent weeks but it didn’t arrive through his door. There are five amateurs in the lineup this week, and Clanton isn’t one of them.

Gary Woodland

With his five-year exemption from the 2019 US Open now up, Woodland has missed his first Masters since 2017. The fan-favourite had a streak of 33 consecutive major appearances before this year’s Masters which has sadly bit the dust.

Ben Griffin

Arguably the unluckiest loser in the late hunt for a Masters spot. The world No.51 finished ONE spot outside the cut off in the week prior to the Masters, so Griffin will need to wait until next year for another shot at the Green Jacket.

