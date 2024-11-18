Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

For some, the PGA Tour season has come down to this.

The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club, Georgia, is the final event of the 2024 FedEx Cup Fall Series.

That means it’s now or never for players fighting to retain their tour card for next year and some big names are at risk.

Only the top 125 secure playing rights for 2025, with just a handful of points separating several stars.

Here’s six players on the verge of losing their PGA Tour card…

Joel Dahmen

The American is one of those on the bubble this week. A missed cut in Bermuda on Friday was symbolic of the Netflix star’s season, as he’s only recorded three top 20 finishes. At No. 124 in the standings, Dahmen has never needed a good result more.

Daniel Berger

Berger returned from a two-year injury absence in January and has shown glimpses of his former self on the PGA Tour this season. But he’s currently No. 127 heading into the RSM Classic, so he needs a strong finish to seal full status for 2025.

Ryan Moore

It’s been a tough season for five-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Moore, who has missed a bucket load of cuts. A T23 effort in Bermuda last week lifted the 41-year-old into the top 150, a boost to his chances of retaining conditional status. Unlikely to break the top 125, however.

Zach Johnson

The 2024 season could be the end of the road for last year’s US Ryder Cup captain. Johnson sits at 162nd in the FedEx Cup standings but is teeing it up in Georgia this week. He was playing on a top 50 career money exemption this year.

Wesley Bryan

Bryan is officially the bubble man going into the final week of the Fall Series. He currently occupies the final spot in the top 125 and has his future in his own hands. A T17 finish last week was a nice warm up for the season-ender.

Sami Valimaki

One of ten players to earn their crack at the States from performances on the DP World Tour last season. The Fin is No. 121 on the Fall Series ladder and isn’t teeing it up on Tour this week, which means he needs a lot to go his way.

