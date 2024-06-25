Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s that time of year again.

Amateurs and professionals unite across the UK, all with the same goal: to qualify for the Open Championship.

Royal Troon will host the 152nd edition of golf’s oldest tournament next month and there are more than a few ways of grabbing a place in the field.

More about that here, but Monday was all about Regional Qualifying. For many, it’s the first step to chasing down a Claret Jug.

So, here’s how a selection of the biggest names involved got on…

The Open Championship: Regional Qualifying

Robert Rock: T3, -3 (qualified)

The Englishman is looking for an Open qualifying double after clinching a spot in the US Open last month. Now, the 47-year-old has set up a tee time at Open Final Qualifying next week after posting 67 at Kedleston Park. Could be another big week for the player/caddie combo.

Rick Shiels: T100, +9 (eliminated)

Golf’s biggest YouTube star’s latest attempt to qualify for The Open ended before it had started thanks to a nine-over 81 at Caldy.

Justin Harding: T2, -6 (qualified)

Not a name that has been doing the rounds much recently, but South Africa’s Justin Harding will be at Final Qualifying next week. The former world No.42 is a two-time DP World Tour winner and former LIV Golf pro but has suffered injury setbacks in recent years. Signs of old at Moor Park, though.

Peter Finch: T102, +12 (eliminated)

Another YouTube star, Finch was left “gutted” in his quest for The Open. He narrowly missed out on qualifying for the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic earlier in the year but struggled at Hesketh and signed for a 12-over 83.

Well, the #QuestForTheOpen is over for another year. I shot +12 today @HeskethGolfClub playing my worst golf at the worst possible time.

I’m gutted and might have a little cry tonight. A huge thank you to everyone who came out to watch, I’m sorry for what I put your eyes.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XZ8PLmYhFc — Peter Finch (@PeterFinchGolf) June 24, 2024

Ivan Ballesteros: T119, +13 (eliminated)

Seve’s nephew had a day to forget at Kedleston Park. The Spaniard will have to wait another year for a go at the Claret Jug – which his uncle won three times.

Jimmy Bullard: WD

Premier League hero turned TV presenter and YouTuber Jimmy Bullard was among the most popular names to sign up for Regional Qualifying, but his journey was over before it even began. The Englishman was set to tee off at Rochester & Cobham Park but withdrew, telling his Instagram followers he is struggling with a back injury.

Open Regional Qualifying: Who made it through?

Bearwood Lakes: Stephen Ferreira (-6), Julian Perico (-6), Daniel Gaunt (-5), Benjamin Martin (-5), Jack Floydd (-5), Jack Kurzberg (-4) and Saptak Talwar (-4).

Caldy: George Holland (-5), Joseph Sephton (-3), Daniel Croft (-3), Stephen Croman (-3), Cameron Walker (-3), Marcus Mohr (-2), Stephen Capper (-1).

County Louth: Jack Madden (-6), Gerard Dunne (-4), Liam Grehan (-3), Jake Whelan (-2), Niall Kearney (-2), Jack Hume (-2).

Ferndown: Corey Sheppard (-5), Dominic Knight (-5), Luke Metcalf (-4), Billy McKenzie (-4), Timon Baltl (-4), Robbie Busher (-3).

Frilford Heath: Timothy Shin (-5), Niall Shiels Donegan (-5), Hunter Howell (-4), Sam Forgan (-4).

Fulford: David Hague (-7), Jack Buchanan (-5), Charlie Thornton (-4), James Freeman (-3), David Houlding (-2), Jack Trewhitt (-2), Adam Walker (-2).

Goswick: Jack Doherty (-4), Ross Munro (-2), Aidan O’Hagan (-1), Ross Laird (-1), Joe Bryce (-1), George Cowan (-1), Arjuna Anday (-1).

Hesketh: Jacob Davies (-2), James Horton (-1), Jake Hibbert (-1), Luke Quint (E), Jack Sallis (E), Francis McGuirk (E), Mark Young (E).

Kedleston Park: George Ash (-4), Charlie Box (-4), Robert Rock (-3), Henric Sturehed (-3), James Walker (-2), Jonathan Thomson (-2), Reece Samson (-1).

Kilmarnock (Barassie): Jonathon Keith (-5), Alexander Farmer (-4), Chris Somers (-3), Rory Smith (-3), Cormac Sharpe (-3), Thomas Craig (-2), Stuart McLaren (-2).

Minchinhampton: Eliot Baker (-8), OJ Farrell (-6), Josh Hilleard (-6), Jamie Dick (-5), Louis Boston (-5), Ash Mansell (-5), Nick Cunningham (-5).

Moor Park: Adam Wallin (-9), Nick Carlson (-6), Justin Harding (-6), Carl Enn Hellat (-6), Nick Woof (-5), Matt Gauntlett (-4), Ted Dougherty (-4).

North Hants: Ryan Lumsden (-3), James Cooper (-1), Curtis Griffiths (-1), Freddie Edmunds (-1), David Rudd (-1), Daniel Brown (-1), Jake Sage (E).

Northamptonshire County: Robert Holden (-5), Joseph Quinn (-4), George Castle (-2), Simon Lilly (-2), Luke Northwood (-2), Matty Lamb (-2), Jack Cullington (-1).

Rochester & Cobham Park: Freddie Price (-8), Max Orrin (-6), Joshua Bristow (-4), Robin Wells (-4), Warren Wood (-4), Jonathan Exon-Taylor (-3), Nicholas Olson (-3).

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.