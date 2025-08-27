Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We know who has made the US Ryder Cup team – but what about the unlucky ones who missed out on a captain’s pick?

Keegan Bradley today revealed the six players who will join his six qualifiers at Bethpage Black next month.

Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau secured automatic qualification, while Bradley chose Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

That means some big names won’t play a part in this year’s biennial dust-up…

Keegan Bradley

All the talk surrounding Bradley’s picks circled around whether he’d select himself. As it turns out, Arnold Palmer remains the most recent playing captain in Ryder Cup history, as Bradley decided not to give himself a place on the US team. The world No.11 said he was “chosen to be a captain” and will fulfil that role when the Ryder Cup arrives at Bethpage Black in September.

Maverick McNealy

The 29-year-old finished tenth in the US Ryder Cup rankings, but he was always flying under the radar given the array of contenders around him. Still, a Ryder Cup debut for McNealy wouldn’t have been a shock. He finished inside the top ten six times on the PGA Tour this season, including a third-place effort behind Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship earlier this month. His time will come.

Brian Harman

A T19 finish at the BMW Championship moved Harman up to 12th on the US team standings. It marked a strong end to the American’s season but wasn’t enough to convince Bradley he should play in a second consecutive Ryder Cup. He was one of few positives for the US team in Rome two years ago, winning two points from his four matches at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth’s place in the Ryder Cup has been in jeopardy all summer. And captain Keegan has decided that he won’t feature in a Ryder Cup for the first time since 2014. The 32-year-old finished 32nd in the team standings, a result of just two top-ten finishes since March. Meanwhile, he missed out on the final two events of the FedEx Cup Playoffs after a disappointing season in the States.

Brooks Koepka

Despite his form, or lack of, in recent months, Koepka was still in the running for one of Bradley’s six picks. The LIV Golf man is without a win in 2025, however, marking the first season since 2021 that he hasn’t lifted silverware. It means there will be no Koepka, a five-time major champ, at Bethpage Black – where he won the 2019 PGA Championship in dominant fashion.

