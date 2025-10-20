Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Billy Horschel has suggested that the PGA Tour should reduce its current schedule, while making every field and purse size the same each week.

Horschel has been playing at the top level of men’s professional golf for the last 15 years, and has seen a whole host of changes on the PGA Tour.

The latest being the circuit’s Signature Event format, which sees a small number of tournaments handed elevated status.

In 2026 there will be nine in total, where those who qualify compete for a $20 million purse each time. The field at each is limited to just 70, and benefits the players towards the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

Horschel however wants to see a more even playing field moving forward, and believes every player who gains a PGA Tour card should be able to play every event.

Asked what changes he would make if he was given control of the PGA Tour, Horschel told Fried Egg Golf: “Ideally I think you have about 25 events per year, and I would make every event equal.

“I don’t know if it actually works where every event has the same purse and offers the same number of points because when you go to bigger markets – Chicago, Philly, New York, Boston, LA – they are going to put up more money because it’s a bigger market and they want to be the premier event.

“I say we go to a 25-event schedule where we try to make every event the same. Every tournament has a 120-man field. It’s a smaller tour, but it gives every member of the PGA Tour the full ability to play all 25 events.

“From the time I got on Tour, I’ve always said that it’s weird to not be guaranteed a spot in every open PGA Tour event as a member of the Tour.

“If there is a way to create a tour where every full-status PGA Tour member is guaranteed to play every PGA Tour event that is open, it would benefit both the PGA Tour as an organization and the players themselves.”

Horschel played the opening five Signature Events in 2025 before his season was cut short following the RBC Heritage in April due to injury.

The US star underwent surgery on a hip issue earlier this year, before returning to action as defending champion at the BMW PGA Championship last month.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.