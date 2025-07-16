Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Back in January, Padraig Harrington ruffled some feathers with comments about the future of the Open Championship.

The two-time Open champion, who will hit the first tee shot of the 153th renewal here at Royal Portrush tomorrow, suggested the R&A could expand its rota into other territories, including Australia.

Harrington made the claim as the game’s governing body continues to explore the possibility of bringing golf’s oldest major near to the Dubliner’s home in Portmarnock.

“If it goes outside of the UK and comes down south to the Republic, you’re kind of saying it can go anywhere,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “I’m not saying now, but who knows in 100 years we could be down in the sandbelt in Australia. Even 20 years.

“Why not? There’s also great links golf courses in the Netherlands. France have great links courses. I don’t think it should ever go off a links course.

“But who says we shouldn’t go down to the great links in New Zealand? The R&A is a global entity and they run golf around the world, they do a great job.

“Bringing their championship to different parts of the world, its a big step to say yes, ‘we’ve taken responsibility.’ It’s putting a marker down that they are truly the Open Championship.”

Talk about Harrington opening a can of worms.

He is not the first one to make this suggestion however, and the idea of the Open going around the world was put to Billy Horschel in a wide-ranging podcast with The Fried Egg.

And while there is strong support for an Open in Portmarnock, let’s just say Horschel and Harrington will otherwise agree to disagree on this one,

“The stupidest freaking thing I’ve ever heard,” Horschel said when asked about the major heading overseas, “I’m happy if that goes viral.

“You’re going to move The Open Championship from links style courses, and if you play them on links style courses in other countries, it’s not the same as being played in the UK…

“I’m okay with going to Ireland and playing Portmarnock, I love that golf course, I think it’s great, I played it during the [2007] Walker Cup practice session.

“But to take it outside the UK, I just can’t think of a course outside of the [British Isles] that would fit the feel and everything that is The Open Championship.

“I hope it doesn’t happen. I hope it doesn’t. I’m old school, I always want to see it played in the UK.”

