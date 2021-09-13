search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBilly Horschel "gutted" not to get call from Steve Stricker

Golf News

Billy Horschel "gutted" not to get call from Steve Stricker

By Michael McEwan13 September, 2021
Billy Horschel Ryder Cup Team USA Steve Stricker BMW PGA Championship Wentworth
Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel has admitted he was disappointed US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker didn’t call him to let him know he wouldn’t be involved in this month’s match.

Stricker, 51, completed his 12-man American side with six picks last week. Horschel was tipped as an outside bet for one of those spots having finished 17th in qualifying. He was also able to point to his victory in the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay earlier in the year as justification for his candidacy.

However, the 34-year-old missed out, revealing that Stricker didn’t even pick up the phone to break the news to him personally.

• No place for Rose on Ryder Cup team

• How is Tiger? Stricker provides update...

He used that disappointment to fuel his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

“I didn’t think the call was going to say I made the team, but I was a little gutted I didn’t get a call to say, ‘Hey, you know, you didn’t make the team’,” said Horschel. “In my mind, I thought I’d at least get that. So, there was a little more added motivation this week for that.”

This is the second time in his career that Horschel has won a high-profile event after the US team has been finalised. In 2014, he missed out on a place on Tom Watson’s side for Gleneagles before then going on to win the Tour Championship and, with it, the FedEx Cup.

• Reed appears to be unhappy at Ryder Cup snub

• QUIZ: Name Mickelson's Ryder Cup teammates

That prompted the PGA of America to hold back a captain’s pick until after the conclusion of the PGA Tour season.

“It sucks not making the team,” added Horschel. “I didn’t play consistently enough and well enough after I won the Matchplay to warrant a pick or get enough points to be an automatic selection.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Billy Horschel

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

Related Articles - BMW PGA Championship

Related Articles - Wentworth

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Voting extended for Scottish Golf Tourism Awards
Brooks Koepka believes he will break Jack Nicklaus' major record
Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played?
Bryson DeChambeau has "wrecked hands" preparing for Long Drive event
"It's a bit odd" - Brooks Koepka gives his thoughts on Ryder Cup

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow