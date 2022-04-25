“I don’t care”: Billy Horschel sends message to critics

Billy Horschel insisted he “doesn’t care” what people think about him.

The American is well-known for being a fiery character on the course and isn’t one to hide his feelings when things are not going his way.

He faced criticism for throwing clubs at the Masters, just a year after being forced to apologise to Augusta National’s members for his on-course behaviour.

But although he admitted he “envies” world No.1 Scottie Scheffler for his ability to keep his emotions in check, the 35-year-old insisted he will never change.

“My competitive fire burns the way it burns,” he told reporters ahead of the Zurich Classic.

“This is my work, and this is what I do for a living. I'm curious if I went to someone else's job and if they were having a bad day and things weren't going that way, how do they act?

“Now, they may not be able to throw a club and they may not be able to slam something, but their reaction is a little bit different because they may be in a confined space or an office or a building so they react differently. But my fire is going to be that way the rest of my life.

“I think I've done a better job of handling it and trying to do it in a proper way, especially in a way that doesn't affect anyone I'm playing with. That's me, and that's the way it's always going to be. This is going to sound blunt, it's going to sound bad, but if you don't like it, I honestly don't care anymore.

“I've cared enough over the last 13 years of my career to try and please everyone that watches me, and you know what, I can't do anything more. I've done everything I can. If you don't like me for some reason, I don't care any more.”

Horschel will team up with Sam Burns at TPC Louisiana this week, and was asked whether he would do more to keep his emotions in check while playing with a partner.

“I wish I could - I'm not going to say I wish because I don't think if I was this way it would make me a better player,” he said.

"But I envy Scottie Scheffler and some of these guys that they hit bad shots, they're not playing well, you can't tell. They're just enjoying the game of golf and they're having fun and laughing.

“I can be that way for a little bit, but it just runs way too hot inside me, and I can't stand not being able to play to the level that I expect of myself on a day-to-day basis.

“There's times that it boils over, and you know what, it happens. I've apologised many times for it and I'll apologise in the future for it, too, but that's me. I just hope people understand that not everyone is cut from the same cloth.”