Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Billy Horschel isn’t teeing it up in The Open at Royal Portrush this week, but he’s keeping a keen eye on proceedings.

Unfortunately, one major change ahead of the 153rd edition of the championship has stirred him up.

New R&A chief executive Mark Darbon revealed during his press conference on Wednesday that there would be no designated bunker rakers on the Dunluce Links.

Previously, a team of greenkeepers from BIGGA had assisted the home greenkeepers at the final men’s major of the year. Instead, players’ caddies will take the responsibility.

And Horschel isn’t a fan.

• American ace says caddie’s Open ban ‘sucks’

• Sky Sports pundit claims golf needs Rory McIlroy ‘big time’

“No designated bunker rakers this week is such a disappointment,” he wrote on X. “I know the caddies love them, as well as the players.

“Very odd decision by @TheOpen not to have them.”

Whilst Darbon was tight-lipped about the change, the Englishman said it was a ‘good one’.

The decision, he said, was based on a number of factors and was a model that fitted Royal Portrush well.

Horschel was in conversation with NBC Sports reporter and former PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman when taking the dig.

Kaufman argued the rakes would actually pose another challenge to Open contenders this week.

“The rakes this week have wider gaps and longer teeth, so the bunkers are leaving deeper marks,” he wrote.

“Balls are settling down into those grooves more, which makes it harder to get spin around the greens. Just another element added to the list @TheOpen.”

• Rising Scottish amateur tipped to ‘get in contention’ at The Open

• Justin Rose sends defiant Open message after Troon near-miss

Meanwhile, Horschel – who underwent right hip surgery in May – also sounded off about a potential future Open decision.

Speaking on the Fried Egg podcast, the eight-time Tour winner said of the Open moving abroad: “The stupidest freaking thing I’ve ever heard. I’m happy if that goes viral.

“You’re going to move The Open Championship from links style courses, and if you play them on links style courses in other countries, it’s not the same as being played in the UK.

“I’m okay with going to Ireland and playing Portmarnock, I love that golf course, I think it’s great, I played it during the [2007] Walker Cup practice session.

“But to take it outside the UK, I just can’t think of a course outside of the [British Isles] that would fit the feel and everything that is The Open Championship.

“I hope it doesn’t happen. I hope it doesn’t. I’m old school, I always want to see it played in the UK.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.