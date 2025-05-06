Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Billy Horschel has announced that he will undergo right hip surgery as early as next week.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner has been conspicuous by his absence recently, having last played at the RBC Heritage in April.

He was forced to withdraw from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and will now likely miss the remaining three majors of the season.

“Health update,” wrote the 38-year-old on X. “After consulting with doctors and my team, I have decided to have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado.

“It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar, but this is a preventative measure.

“I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, sponsors and partners for their continued support of me. I will share positive news on my rehab as I progress, and I look forward to seeing everyone at the course again soon!”

Horschel was not scheduled to compete at this week’s Truist Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the Tour season, despite being exempt.

The American had suffered a stop start season so far, missing the cut five times in 12 events. However, Horschel finished T9 at Pebble Beach and T4 at the Valspar Championship.

Meanwhile, he enjoyed a strong major season in 2024, despite not playing at the Masters. Horschel came agonisingly close to lifting the Claret Jug, finishing T2 at Royal Troon in July.

Currently 58th on the FedEx Cup standings, Horschel has likely ruled out any chance of representing Team USA in this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, too.

He is yet to feature in the biennial event, although does at least have tour status secured. Horschel is exempt through 2026 thanks to his Memorial win in 2022.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.