Blair O'Neal: Heavily pregnant pro to play on LPGA this week

Blair O’Neal, the professional golfer and Golf Channel presenter who has amassed a huge following on Instagram, has confirmed she will be playing in this week’s LPGA event – despite being six months pregnant!



O’Neal will peg it up in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions as one of the 45 ‘celebrity’ participants, having announced at the start of November that she is expecting her first child with husband Jeff Keiser.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram – where she has a following of more than half a million – to reveal her participation in this week’s event, taking place in Orlando, Florida.



• Injury set-back for Robert MacIntyre

• Callaway confirms split with Garcia

• "Healthy" Koepka fires warning to rivals

“I think it will be a really cool to look back on and know I did it with my baby boy,” said O’Neal. “To answer some of the questions I’ve been getting: Yes, it will probably be an exhausting week (it’s a lot of golf in a short amount of time!) but I got the okay from my doctor.

“No, I haven’t had to make any noticeable swing changes. I obviously have some extra weight to get thru the ball, but I think my body has just adjusted.

“And no, the baby belly doesn’t translate to me hitting it further… I wish!”



• DeChambeau not worried about 'slow' crackdown

• WATCH - Tiger's son has an incredible swing

• Michelle's having a wee Wie!

A golfer from the age of 11, O’Neal played for Arizona State University where she won two NCAA Long Drive contests. She played in the Junior Ryder Cup in 1997 before turning professional in 2004.

Despite having struggled to establish herself on the LPGA, she has still managed carved out an excellent career as a professional golfer, combining pro-am and other tournament appearances with her work on the Golf Channel.