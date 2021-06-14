search
HomeGolf NewsBlaze forces Scots club to close

Golf News

Blaze forces Scots club to close

By Ryan Crombie14 June, 2021
Innerleithen

A blaze in the borders forced a golf club to shut over the weekend as fire crews tackled the blaze. 

A fire that broke out in a forest near Innerleithen Golf Club in the Borders has been brought under control by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The initial alarm was raised around 2:30am on Sunday morning when smoke was seen coming from Caberston Forest in Innerleithen in Peebleshire.

Bob MacIntyre has Euros, not US Open, on his mind

Tour pro calls for end to Brooks-Bryson "BS"

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service revealed that a dangerously large area was alight.

As a result, the golf club, which is right in front of the woodland area, was closed for the entirety of Sunday.

The fire service deployed numerous helicopters and ground trucks to douse the flames and eventually bring the blaze under control.

Jon Rahm cleared to play in US Open

“After a full-on day at Innerleithen golf club supporting our amazing emergency teams, the golf club will reopen tomorrow,” read a statement on Innerleithen Golf Club’s Facebook page. 

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the emergency services for the amazing work they do.”

PGA Tour pro hit with ten-stroke penalty

With the fire extinguished, the club has officially reopened with no reported damage to the course or property.

US Open: A list of the "lasts" that could fall this week
US Open: Phil Mickelson relishes "unique" chance to make more history
TaylorMade unveils US Open bag... and it's a STUNNER!
