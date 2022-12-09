Blow for PGA Tour in LIV Golf court battle

The PGA Tour has suffered a blow in its legal battle with LIV Golf after it failed to have an antitrust lawsuit dismissed.

The action, which was brought by attorney Larry Klayman, wants leading figures including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and commissioner Jay Monahan to answer questions about alleged anticompetitive behaviour.

Klayman, who is also representing LIV player Patrick Reed in a separate lawsuit, accused the PGA and DP World tours as well as OWGR and Golf Channel of “colluding” to restrict the Saudi-funded breakaway tour.

In the suit he claims the quality of the product on the PGA Tour has been “diluted” as a resultof bans handed out to players who have signed for LIV.

In a statement issued via his Freedom Watch website, Klayman declared the decision a “major victory” for the breakaway tour.

“This is the first time that the PGA Tour and Monahan have ‘taken it on the chin” and lost a motion to dismiss an antitrust complaint filed against them,” he said.

“What is significant is that this case will now proceed to discovery, and for the first time, the PGA Tour and its commissioner will be held accountable for anticompetitive conduct.

“The whole truth will now be exposed for all to see and hear. The court’s ruling is thus a major victory for golf fans, and by extension LIV Golf, whose players have been defamed and trashed by the defendants with their captive purveyors of fake news in the golf media, such as NBC’s Golf Channel, the PGA Tour’s admitted incestuous partner. Let justice ring!”