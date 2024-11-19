Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s still 2024, but the 2025 DP World Tour schedule is about to get underway.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship officially kicks off the new season and a double header Down Under.

Royal Queensland will play host to the first event of the Opening Swing and a strong home contingent heads the field.

LIV Golf’s Cam Smith is undoubtedly the star attraction, while his Ripper GC teammates Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert are also in town.

Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee returns to defend his crown from 12 months ago.

The tournament dates back to 1929 and has since welcomed – and been won by – some of the game’s best ever players.

But it only became sanctioned by the DP World Tour in 2015.

Here is everything you need to know about the event…

• RSM Classic 2024: Preview

• CME Group Tour Championship 2024: Preview

BMW Australian PGA Championship details

Course: Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane

Course Stats: Par 71 Yards 7,085

Defending Champion: Min Woo Lee

Purse: $1,300,000

Winner’s Share: $220,000

BMW Australian PGA Championship betting tips

Here are the favourites this week…

Cameron Smith 15/2

Min Woo Lee 8/1

Jason Day 9/1

Marc Leishman 11/1

Lucas Herbert 12/1

The bunkered Bet

Cameron Smith 15/2

Very little splits the top of the market in Australia, but Smith has more than a standout chance. It’s a home game for the Ripper GC captain, who arrives in Queensland after a nice warm up at the NSW Open last week. Herbert beat him on Sunday, but Smith can reverse the form and claim a fourth title in this event – and a second at this venue.

Please gamble responsibly.

• European veteran targets Ryder Cup debut

• Two LIV Golf stars claim big off-season victories

BMW Australian PGA Championship how to watch

Thursday, November 21: Sky Sports Golf, 2.30 am

Friday, November 22: Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am

Saturday, November 23: Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am

Sunday, November 24: Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am

All times shown are BST

Follow bunkered on social media

X

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube