BMW Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Things are heating up on the PGA Tour, as the BMW Championship marks the second event of the end of season FedEx Cup Playoffs.

It’s a brand-new venue for the lucrative event, as the South Course at Wilmington hosts the BMW for the first time. The course has undergone some pretty significant changes before the tour’s arrival, with eight holes featuring extended tee boxes. That’s as well as new bunkers being added around the layout.

It’s an important week for the 70 players who have made it through the FedEx St.Jude Championship, with the lure of the big-money Tour Championship awaiting the top-25 after this week.

Last year, it was Patrick Cantlay who lifted the trophy on his way to winning the FedEx Cup, after a playoff win over Bryson DeChambeau.

After his maiden PGA Tour win at the weekend, it's Will Zalatoris who leads the way in the overall standings now. Could that be the win that opens the floodgates for the new world No. 9?

This year, the player who tops the end of season standings will pocket a cool $18m. A win this week would go a very long way to helping one man secure that cheque.

Let’s take a look at all the details you need to know ahead of the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship 2022 details

Course: South Course, Wilmington Country Club

Course Stats: 7,534 yards, par 71

Defending Champion: Patrick Cantlay

Purse: $15m

Winner’s share: $2.7m

BMW Championship 2022 betting tips

Here’s who the bookies fancy to do well this weekend...

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Jon Rahm 14/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 16/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Patrick Cantlay 16/1

Will Zalatoris 16/1

Tony Finau 16/1

Scottie Scheffler 20/1

Xander Schauffele 20/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

The bunkered Bet:

Sahith Theegala 100/1

Theegala seems a good each way bet this week. Zalatoris showed that it's possible for rookies to win in the playoffs, and Sahith is due a win. He was four shots back last week, and seems to have a knack of getting in contention in the big events.

Always gamble responsibly.

It’s #FedExCup Season!



125 made it to Memphis but only 70 advance to Wilmington Country Club and the 2022 #BMWCHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/E8mwjQx1JG — BMW Championship (@BMWchamps) August 9, 2022

BMW Championship 2022: How to watch

The BMW Championship takes place from Thursday to Sunday, with coverage on Sky Sports throughout the week. Red button coverage will get underway from 3.00pm on the weekdays, with main coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm. On the weekend, it’s a 1pm start on the red button.

