The top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings will take aim at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the Playoffs, this week.

A new-look Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland will host for the first time since 2021, with the two nines of the Tom Fazio design swapped around.

It’s not the only change to the layout, meanwhile, as two of the par-5s (holes 2 and 12) are now par-4s, knocking the overall par down to 70.

And, of course, there will be a lot more prize money on offer at this year’s BMW Championship. The winner will bank $3.6 million from the $20 million total purse.

That’s the same prize Justin Rose netted for his FedEx St Jude Championship win last week, while the runner-up will again receive north of $2 million.

The event also marks one final chance for players to seal their place in the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake. Only the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings will progress.

Look out for Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler, who all need a big week to end their campaign at the top table.

In the meantime, here is the full prize money payout for the 2025 BMW Championship…

BMW Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $3,600,000

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $990,000

5: $830,000

6: $750,000

7: $695,000

8: $640,000

9: $600,000

10: $560,000

11: $520,000

12: $480,000

13: $441,000

14: $402,000

15: $382,000

16: $362,000

17: $342,000

18: $322,000

19: $302,000

20: $282,000

21: $262,000

22: $245,000

23: $229,000

24: $213,000

25: $197,000

26: $181,000

27: $174,000

28: $167,000

29: $160,000

30: $153,000

31: $146,000

32: $139,000

33: $132,000

34: $127,000

35: $122,000

36: $117,000

37: $112,000

38: $108,000

39: $104,000

40: $100,000

41: $96,000

42: $92,000

43: $88,000

44: $84,000

45: $80,000

46: $76,000

47: $72,000

48: $70,000

49: $68,000

50: $66,000