The top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings will take aim at the BMW Championship, the second leg of the Playoffs, this week.
A new-look Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland will host for the first time since 2021, with the two nines of the Tom Fazio design swapped around.
It’s not the only change to the layout, meanwhile, as two of the par-5s (holes 2 and 12) are now par-4s, knocking the overall par down to 70.
And, of course, there will be a lot more prize money on offer at this year’s BMW Championship. The winner will bank $3.6 million from the $20 million total purse.
That’s the same prize Justin Rose netted for his FedEx St Jude Championship win last week, while the runner-up will again receive north of $2 million.
The event also marks one final chance for players to seal their place in the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake. Only the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings will progress.
Look out for Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler, who all need a big week to end their campaign at the top table.
In the meantime, here is the full prize money payout for the 2025 BMW Championship…
BMW Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $3,600,000
2: $2,160,000
3: $1,360,000
4: $990,000
5: $830,000
6: $750,000
7: $695,000
8: $640,000
9: $600,000
10: $560,000
11: $520,000
12: $480,000
13: $441,000
14: $402,000
15: $382,000
16: $362,000
17: $342,000
18: $322,000
19: $302,000
20: $282,000
21: $262,000
22: $245,000
23: $229,000
24: $213,000
25: $197,000
26: $181,000
27: $174,000
28: $167,000
29: $160,000
30: $153,000
31: $146,000
32: $139,000
33: $132,000
34: $127,000
35: $122,000
36: $117,000
37: $112,000
38: $108,000
39: $104,000
40: $100,000
41: $96,000
42: $92,000
43: $88,000
44: $84,000
45: $80,000
46: $76,000
47: $72,000
48: $70,000
49: $68,000
50: $66,000
