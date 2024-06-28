Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Fans at the BMW International Open are set to be spoiled with an all-star field in Munich.

Golfclub München Eichenried in the German capital will play host to the 35th edition of the prestigious tournament and welcome a host of home heroes.

Having undergone a successful operation on an Achilles injury he suffered in February, six-time Ryder Cup winner and Masters champion Bernhard Langer will make his final DP World Tour start.

The 66-year-old will bid farewell to the circuit in his native Bavaria, and he’ll be joined by fellow senior major champion Alex Cejka and LIV Golf’s Martin Kaymer.

The two-time major winner lifted this title in 2008 and remains the only German winner of the tournament.

It was founded in 1989 and for a period was the only European Tour event played in the country, until the Porsche European Open moved to Germany in 2015.

Viktor Hovland is the most notable winner in recent years, as the Norwegian triumphed in 2021, but Henrik Stenson and Ernie Els are among the major champs to have prevailed.

Before first tee off on Thursday, here’s everything you need to know…

BMW International Open details

Course: Golfclub München Eichenried, Germany

Course Stats: Par 72 Yards 7,347

Defending Champion: Thriston Lawrence

Purse: $2,500,000

Winner’s Share: $425,000

BMW International Open betting tips

Odds will be posted here when available. Please gamble responsibly.

BMW International Open how to watch

Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Golf, 11.30

Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Golf, 11.30

Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Golf, 12.30

Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Golf, 12.00

All times shown are BST

