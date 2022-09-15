The DP World Tour has announced that there will be no play on Friday at the BMW PGA Championship following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The opening round at Wentworth was immediately suspended shortly after 6.30pm on Thursday after news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing was announced by Buckingham Palace.

Tournament officials have since announced that there will be no play on Friday as the DP World Tour pays its respects to the country's longest-serving monarch.

"On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She truly was an inspiration to people the world over.

"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.

"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

"Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course."

The golf world has been quick to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, with tributes pouring in on social media.