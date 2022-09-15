search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBMW PGA Championship: Play suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: Play suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Michael McEwan08 September, 2022
The Queen Royal Family DP World Tour Wentworth BMW PGA Championship
Bmw Pga Championship Queen

The DP World Tour has announced that there will be no play on Friday at the BMW PGA Championship following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The opening round at Wentworth was immediately suspended shortly after 6.30pm on Thursday after news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing was announced by Buckingham Palace.

Tournament officials have since announced that there will be no play on Friday as the DP World Tour pays its respects to the country's longest-serving monarch.

"On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She truly was an inspiration to people the world over.

"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.

"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

"Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course."

The golf world has been quick to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, with tributes pouring in on social media.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Queen

Related Articles - Royal Family

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Wentworth

Related Articles - BMW PGA Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“I never give up”: Robert MacIntyre reacts to Italian Open win
Ryan Fox shoots down LIV Golf stars' DP World Tour criticism
Seve Ballesteros “held talks” with Greg Norman over breakaway tour
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit with bizarre penalty
16 LIV Golf stars included in Dunhill field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
See all videos right arrow