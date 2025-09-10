Sign up for our daily newsletter
The BMW PGA Championship plays host to one of the strongest fields in golf at Wentworth this week for the DP World Tour’s flagship event.
The field includes 11 of the 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team that will make the trip to Bethpage Black later this month.
Rory McIlroy headlines the field on the back of his win at the Amgen Irish Open, and he will play alongside his European teammates Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm in the opening two rounds.
The event sees Tommy Fleetwood return to action for the first time since his breakthrough victory on the PGA Tour at last month’s Tour Championship at East Lake.
Fleetwood will play alongside fellow Englishman Justin Rose, who will both be looking to continue their recent form ahead of the trip to New York.
And they will be joined by defending champion Billy Horschel, who is making his first start since the RBC Heritage in April having been out with injury.
Horschel got his hands on the title 12 months ago after overcoming McIlroy in a dramatic playoff at Wentworth.
He will no doubt have hopes of going back-to-back this time around, but faces a tough task after spending so long away from action.
As well as the DP World Tour’s flagship title, a prize purse of $9 million is on offer to those in the field.
BMW PGA Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
1st – $1,530,000
2nd – $990,000
3rd – $567,000
4th – $450,000
5th – $381,600
6th – $315,000
7th – $270,000
8th – $225,000
9th – $201,600
10th – $180,000
11th – $165,600
12th – $154,800
13th – $144,900
14th – $137,700
15th – $132,300
16th – $126,900
17th – $121,500
18th – $116,100
19th – $111,600
20th – $108,000
21st – $104,400
22nd – $101,700
23rd – $99,000
24th – $96,300
25th – $93,600
26th – $90,900
27th – $88,200
28th – $85,500
29th – $82,800
30th – $80,100
31st – $77,400
32nd – $74,700
33rd – $72,000
34th – $69,300
35th – $66,600
36th – $63,900
37th – $62,100
38th – $60,300
39th – $58,500
40th – $56,700
41st – $54,900
42nd – $53,100
43rd – $51,300
44th – $49,500
45th – $47,700
46th – $45,900
47th – $44,100
48th – $42,300
49th – $40,500
50th – $38,700
51st – $36,900
52nd – $35,100
53rd – $33,300
54th – $31,500
55th – $30,600
56th – $29,700
57th – $28,800
58th – $27,900
59th – $27,000
60th – $26,100
61st – $25,200
62nd – $24,300
63rd – $23,400
64th – $22,500
65th – $21,600
66th – $20,700
67th – $19,800
68th – $18,900
69th – $18,000
70th – $17,100
