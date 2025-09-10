Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The BMW PGA Championship plays host to one of the strongest fields in golf at Wentworth this week for the DP World Tour’s flagship event.

The field includes 11 of the 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team that will make the trip to Bethpage Black later this month.

Rory McIlroy headlines the field on the back of his win at the Amgen Irish Open, and he will play alongside his European teammates Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm in the opening two rounds.

The event sees Tommy Fleetwood return to action for the first time since his breakthrough victory on the PGA Tour at last month’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

• Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy ‘dream’

• Two US stars missing from Ryder Cup warm-up event

Fleetwood will play alongside fellow Englishman Justin Rose, who will both be looking to continue their recent form ahead of the trip to New York.

And they will be joined by defending champion Billy Horschel, who is making his first start since the RBC Heritage in April having been out with injury.

Horschel got his hands on the title 12 months ago after overcoming McIlroy in a dramatic playoff at Wentworth.

He will no doubt have hopes of going back-to-back this time around, but faces a tough task after spending so long away from action.

As well as the DP World Tour’s flagship title, a prize purse of $9 million is on offer to those in the field.

BMW PGA Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

1st – $1,530,000

2nd – $990,000

3rd – $567,000

4th – $450,000

5th – $381,600

6th – $315,000

7th – $270,000

8th – $225,000

9th – $201,600

10th – $180,000

11th – $165,600

12th – $154,800

13th – $144,900

14th – $137,700

15th – $132,300

16th – $126,900

17th – $121,500

18th – $116,100

19th – $111,600

20th – $108,000

21st – $104,400

22nd – $101,700

23rd – $99,000

24th – $96,300

25th – $93,600

• Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy ‘dream’

• Two US stars missing from Ryder Cup warm-up event

26th – $90,900

27th – $88,200

28th – $85,500

29th – $82,800

30th – $80,100

31st – $77,400

32nd – $74,700

33rd – $72,000

34th – $69,300

35th – $66,600

36th – $63,900

37th – $62,100

38th – $60,300

39th – $58,500

40th – $56,700

41st – $54,900

42nd – $53,100

43rd – $51,300

44th – $49,500

45th – $47,700

46th – $45,900

47th – $44,100

48th – $42,300

49th – $40,500

50th – $38,700

51st – $36,900

52nd – $35,100

53rd – $33,300

54th – $31,500

55th – $30,600

56th – $29,700

57th – $28,800

58th – $27,900

59th – $27,000

60th – $26,100

61st – $25,200

62nd – $24,300

63rd – $23,400

64th – $22,500

65th – $21,600

66th – $20,700

67th – $19,800

68th – $18,900

69th – $18,000

70th – $17,100

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.