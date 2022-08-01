search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBob MacIntyre calls on LIV stars to “tell the truth”

Golf News

Bob MacIntyre calls on LIV stars to “tell the truth”

By Jamie Hall28 July, 2022
Robert MacIntyre LIV Golf LIV Series DP World Tour Charles Howell III
Robert Mac Intyre The 150Th Open

Tour stars have given all sorts of reasons for joining LIV Golf – but it’s fair to say Bob MacIntyre isn’t convinced.

Earlier this week Charles Howell III, one of the latest handful of players to sign for the Saudi-backed tour, claimed “money was not a factor” in his decision.

Given the vast appearance fees on offer to many of those jumping ship, as well as the huge amount of prize money, his comments were met with more than a degree of scepticism.

• Bubba Watson set to join LIV Golf

• Paul Casey takes swipe at DP World Tour

MacIntyre, a vocal critic of the rebel series in the past, was one of those not buying Howell’s reasoning.

Responding to Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport, who tweeted the comments, Scotland’s top-ranked male golfer claimed: “I don’t know a player who hasn’t joined for the money.”

In a second tweet, he added: “For the record I’ve no problem people going and doing their own thing but please tell the truth on why you’ve gone.”

He also included the hashtag #growingthegame, a reference to one of the most commonly-used phrases by players explaining their decisions to join LIV.

• World No.1 fuelled by sausage rolls

• LPGA star takes swipe at PGA Tour

MacIntyre has previously been forthright with his views on the upstart tour.

In April he described the fees being paid out as “obscene money to throw at sport”, adding: “There’s only so much money a human needs.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Charles Howell III

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

AIG Women’s Open: All to play for as Duncan earns first pro cheque
Major winner takes swipe at BBC over AIG Women’s Open coverage
10 reasons to buy issue 195 of bunkered
Angel Cabrera: Major champ to face second trial in Argentina
AIG Women's Open: Louise Duncan shines as Shibuno leads

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
See all videos right arrow