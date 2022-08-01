Bob MacIntyre calls on LIV stars to “tell the truth”

Tour stars have given all sorts of reasons for joining LIV Golf – but it’s fair to say Bob MacIntyre isn’t convinced.

Earlier this week Charles Howell III, one of the latest handful of players to sign for the Saudi-backed tour, claimed “money was not a factor” in his decision.

Given the vast appearance fees on offer to many of those jumping ship, as well as the huge amount of prize money, his comments were met with more than a degree of scepticism.

MacIntyre, a vocal critic of the rebel series in the past, was one of those not buying Howell’s reasoning.

Responding to Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport, who tweeted the comments, Scotland’s top-ranked male golfer claimed: “I don’t know a player who hasn’t joined for the money.”

😂😂 didn’t join for the money🙈 I don’t know a player who hasn’t joined for the money 💰💰💰 https://t.co/goAEahrDKv — Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) July 27, 2022

For the record I’ve no problem people going and doing there own thing but please tell the truth on why you’ve gone #growingthegame — Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) July 27, 2022

In a second tweet, he added: “For the record I’ve no problem people going and doing their own thing but please tell the truth on why you’ve gone.”

He also included the hashtag #growingthegame, a reference to one of the most commonly-used phrases by players explaining their decisions to join LIV.

MacIntyre has previously been forthright with his views on the upstart tour.

In April he described the fees being paid out as “obscene money to throw at sport”, adding: “There’s only so much money a human needs.”

