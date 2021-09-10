Bob MacIntyre: Massive blow for Scot's Ryder Cup hopes

Bob MacIntyre's hopes of playing in this year's Ryder Cup are dangling by a thread after the Scot missed the cut in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.



Requiring a runner-up finish and other results to go his way in order to force his way into the remaining automatic spots for the European team, the 25-year-old left himself with a mountain to climb after opening with a two-over 74.

A three-under 69 repaired some of the damage done on day one but left him one shot outside of the cut.



With no chance of qualifying automatically, MacIntyre is now relying on captain Padraig Harrington giving him one of his three wild cards if he is to feature at Whistling Straits later this month.

That, though, seems like an extremely remote possibility.



Harrington is believed to have assured Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter of picks earlier in the summer, leaving only one spot.



Former world No.1 Justin Rose, a veteran of five Ryder Cup matches, is favourite for that - again, assuming he doesn't qualify automatically - with 2019 Open champ Shane Lowry, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez also in the mix.

In the event that MacIntyre, as expected, does not receive a pick, it would be the third straight Ryder Cup in which a Scot has failed to make the European side.

In the 40 matches, comprising the first official contest in 1927 up to and including the 2014 edition at Gleneagles, there was only one occasion (2008) in which a Scot didn't feature.

