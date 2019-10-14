Robert MacIntyre has come up just short in his latest bid to win a maiden European Tour title, finishing in a tie for fourth in the Italian Open.
The Scot entered the final round at Olgiata Golf Club just two shots adrift of 54-hole leader Matt Fitzpatrick.
However, he could do better than a level-par 71 as Austrian Bernd Wiesberger scythed through the field, carding a six-under 65 to pip Fitzpatrick by a shot and claim his third victory of the season.
Luck just wasn’t on Oban man MacIntyre’s side in the final round. Exhibit A: this approach.
Having parred his opening three holes, MacIntyre left himself little more than a wedge into the par-4 fourth.
Then this happened...
So good it damaged the hole @robert1lefty within inches of an eagle.#ItalianOpen#RolexSeriespic.twitter.com/BllCSG5IfG— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 13, 2019
When it’s not your day, it’s not your day.
MacIntyre would go on to birdie the hole, one of three birdies he had in his final round, offset by three bogeys.