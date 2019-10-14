search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBob MacIntyre suffers BRUTAL break in Italian Open

Golf News

Bob MacIntyre suffers BRUTAL break in Italian Open

By Michael McEwan13 October, 2019
Robert MacIntyre Italian Open Olgiata Golf Club European Tour Race to Dubai Matt Fitzpatrick Bernd Wiesberger Watch
Bob Mac Italy Copy

Robert MacIntyre has come up just short in his latest bid to win a maiden European Tour title, finishing in a tie for fourth in the Italian Open. 

The Scot entered the final round at Olgiata Golf Club just two shots adrift of 54-hole leader Matt Fitzpatrick.

However, he could do better than a level-par 71 as Austrian Bernd Wiesberger scythed through the field, carding a six-under 65 to pip Fitzpatrick by a shot and claim his third victory of the season.

• Glasgow club could sensationally re-open

• WATCH - Hatton gets hilariously distracted

Luck just wasn’t on Oban man MacIntyre’s side in the final round. Exhibit A: this approach.

Having parred his opening three holes, MacIntyre left himself little more than a wedge into the par-4 fourth.

Then this happened...

When it’s not your day, it’s not your day. 

• Pettersen pens open letter to infant son

• WATCH - A round with Marc Warren

MacIntyre would go on to birdie the hole, one of three birdies he had in his final round, offset by three bogeys.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Italian Open

Related Articles - Olgiata Golf Club

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - Matt Fitzpatrick

Related Articles - Bernd Wiesberger

Related Articles - Watch

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro handed three-month drugs ban
WATCH - Phil Mickelson agonisingly close to par-4 ace
Tiger Woods reveals “big goal” he has yet to tick off
Former Open champ splits with long-time caddie
Marcel Siem loses tour card after rules blunder

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow